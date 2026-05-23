Greenport Farmers Market kicks off season this Saturday with new vendors, new schedule

The Greenport Farmers Market opens this Saturday, May 23 from 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at Mitchell Park. (Credit: Courtesy of Greenport Farmers Market)

The Greenport Farmers Market opens on Saturday, May 23 for the season with a few changes in store for this year.

The market will run every Saturday from 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at Mitchell Park (Mitchell Park and Marina, 115 Front Street, Greenport, 631-477-2200), a shift from last year’s Friday afternoon markets.

“The move to Saturday mornings was really championed by many of our existing vendors,” says Paul Livesey, the market’s manager. “While the Friday markets were a great success, they believe there is a bigger opportunity to connect with the community — both full-time residents and visitors — on Saturdays and showcase the fabulous fresh produce and food available here locally on the North Fork.”

Livesey thinks that people who work on Friday afternoons or who arrive in Greenport on Friday evenings will now be able to stop by on Saturday mornings. “It should also capture much more foot traffic from weekend visitors to Greenport too,” he says.

Market shoppers enthusiastically supported the market’s move from Friday to Saturday. According to Livesey, many of them wrote in to support the market’s application to the Village Board of Trustees, as did several village business owners.

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