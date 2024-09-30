Daily Update

Daily Update: Area teen co-stars in episode of Rett Syndrome awareness docuseries

By The Suffolk Times

Maren DeSantis cross country skiing as part of the Rett Syndrome Awareness digital show, Magnolia’s Guide to Adventuring earlier this year. (Credit: courtesy photo)

Here are the headlines for Monday, September 30.

SUFFOLK TIMES

Area teen co-stars in episode of Rett Syndrome awareness docuseries

Mattituck Irish dance studio advocates for animals

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Riverhead proposes 7.9% tax hike for 2025

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Shelter Island Library project needs site plan review: Bond on hold pending completion

NORTHFORKER

10 things to do on the North Fork in October 2024

SOUTHFORKER

Southside Sips: Blu Smoke

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

