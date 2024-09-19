Daily Update: Cathy Demeroto stepping down as head of CAST

Cathy Demeroto and her dog, Layton. (Nicholas Grasso file photo)

Here are the headlines for Thursday, September 19.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Cathy Demeroto stepping down as head of CAST

Historic tall ship sails into Greenport ahead of weekend Maritime Festival

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Officials remain at odds over Riverside development plan

Real estate transfers, Sept. 19, 2024

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

‘Pickers’ pack Town Hall to protest changes at recycling center

NORTHFORKER

Weekend update: Maritime fest, wine dinner and more North Fork fun!

SOUTHFORKER

Aw, Shucks: The Shelter Island Historical Society Oysters-R-Here festival is back

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.