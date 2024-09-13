Daily Update: Mattituck Fire Department distributing free emergency ROTH ID tags

Here are the headlines for Friday, September 13.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Mattituck Fire Department distributing free emergency ROTH ID tags

SBELIH support helps add communication board to playground

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Chief Frost lays out priorities: tech, community outreach

Blue Waves boys soccer still searching for success on the pitch

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Gimme Shelter: Check the calendar — Are you superstitious?

NORTHFORKER

Historic Jamesport House Tour returns on Sept. 14

SOUTHFORKER

Southside Sips: Lulu’s Tropical Boulevardier

