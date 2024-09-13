Daily Update: Mattituck Fire Department distributing free emergency ROTH ID tags
Here are the headlines for Friday, September 13.
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Mattituck Fire Department distributing free emergency ROTH ID tags
SBELIH support helps add communication board to playground
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Chief Frost lays out priorities: tech, community outreach
Blue Waves boys soccer still searching for success on the pitch
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Gimme Shelter: Check the calendar — Are you superstitious?
NORTHFORKER
Historic Jamesport House Tour returns on Sept. 14
SOUTHFORKER
Southside Sips: Lulu’s Tropical Boulevardier
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
