Douglass family ‘proud’ to serve as Maritime Festival Grand Marshal

Owners of Douglass Marine in Orient, Peter Douglass (from left), Melanie Douglass-Van Etten, Robert Douglass and Adam Douglass.(Credit: Amanda Olsen)

The Douglass family, owners of Douglass Marine, a multi-generational Orient business that’s been an East End anchor for 49 years, has been chosen by the East End Seaport Museum as Grand Marshal for the annual Maritime Festival in Greenport.

The family — Robert and Patricia Douglass, and their children, Melanie Douglass-Van Etten, Adam Douglass and Peter Douglass — expressed delight and gratitude at being chosen.

“We’re the quiet workers — you know, do the job — and not necessarily those that are seeking attention or expect it,” Ms. Douglass-Van Etten said. “Dad raised us to be humble and thankful … We love our work with the East End Seaport Museum and thought it would be quite the honor. We thought that this would be the time to say congratulations [to our parents.] Like, ‘Job well done, you’ve put together something great, and it’s still going.’ ”

Ms. Douglass-Van Etten is keenly aware of living up to her parents’ legacy. “I think we’re all trying to do Mom and Dad proud. They raised us to be workers. They raised us to be generous and caring and band together and get the job done,” she said. “And I think that’s all we ever try to do, is take what Mom and Dad created and do them proud, and do the community proud.”

Unfortunately, shortly after the family learned of the honor, matriarch Patricia passed away. Her husband and children are grateful she had the opportunity to hear the news before she passed.

“We very much believe that Mom is with us, even though she’s not going to be at the parade, with us on Saturday,” her daughter said. “We very much believe that she is there, and she is still guiding us.”