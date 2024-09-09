Halsey A. Staples of Greenport died Aug. 26, 2024. He was 81.

Born July 31, 1943, he was the son of Stuart and Dorothy Field Staples of Greenport. Mr. Staples graduated high school and married Janet E. Staples Oct. 15, 1966. He owned S.D. Staples Monument Works in Greenport for 35 years. It is now owned by his niece and nephew, Robin and Patrick Walden.

Mr. Staples was a 63-year member of the Greenport Fire Department and held the office of chief of department from 1977 to 1978.

Predeceased by his parents, he is survived by his wife, Janet E. Staples of Greenport; daughter Lauren E. Provost of Swanton, Vt.; granddaughters who called him ‘Pop Pop’ Alexia E. Provost and Karianna E. Provost of Swanton Vt.; and his brother Robert G. Staples and his wife Mary of Greenport.

Funeral services and burial will be private and were arranged by Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport. Memorial donations are requested for either the Greenport Fire Department or hospice.org.

