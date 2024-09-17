It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Judith (Judy) Harroun/Bubb on Jan. 20, 2024.

She was born Aug. 16, 1942 to Arthur and Helen Harroun in Greenport and lived most of her life on the East End until Oct. ’97 when she moved to Florida. She is predeceased by her brother Arthur Harroun Jr. of N.Y. and is survived by her sister Fannie McMahon of Fla.; brother Ron Harroun of N.Y.; and daughters Leona Urban of Fla., Julie Bondarchuk of N.Y. and son Peter Bubb of Fla.; four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of life for her family and friends will be held Oct. 10 in Southold. It will be an opportunity to honor her memory, sharing food and stories with family and friends. For info and rsvp call 407-288-7458.

