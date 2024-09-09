Living History Day returns to Southold Historical Museum

The loud muskets return Sunday, Sept. 15 for Living History day at the Maple Lane Complex in Southold. (Credit: Courtesy photo)

For those who want to learn how settlers lived in the early days of colonial Long Island, the Southold Historical Museum’s Living History Day returns for the third year on Sept. 15. The free event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Maple Lane Complex, 55200 Main Road, in Southold.

In addition to a Revolutionary War reenactment by the third New York regiment there will be blacksmithing, spinning yarn, basketweaving and carpentry demonstrations as well as music by Eastern Long Island Old Time Jam. Some of the demonstrators will be dressed in period costume. The museum will also be open for tours, including a display of quilts in the gallery space of the collection center, which is not normally open to the public.

According to the museum’s website, the reenactors’ encampment will have tents and everything soldiers would need as they traveled to join up with General Washington and his troops. Visitors will experience 18th century camp life, including demonstrations of firearms, military drills and other daily tasks.

The Historical Museum wanted to broaden living history experiences this year after being disrupted by the COVID pandemic. Living History Day is one of a handful of reenactments that take place on Long Island. The addition of the demonstrations promises to have something for everyone. “We wanted to kind of enhance it and give it a little bit more depth, so that if you aren’t necessarily a Revolutionary War historian or into the demonstrations with the muskets, you might still find something for you at the event,” said Deanna Witte-Walker, the outgoing executive director of Southold Historical Museum who noted this would be her final event.

The demonstrations are scheduled throughout the day, so patrons can come and go as they please and create their own schedule. “We encourage people to come whatever time works for them. Say they’re not doing demonstrations until later for something [they are interested in]; they’re welcome go get a bite and come back, because it’s not like there’s a gate or anything like that to be concerned with,” said Ms. Witte-Walker.

The museum hopes to draw renewed attention to the Maple Land Complex, which has 10 historical buildings and rotating exhibits. “It could be an experience for people, for families, to come and spend the afternoon, spend a portion of the day. I’m sure some might even want to consider bringing a picnic and hanging out and then going back in and check something else out later on,” said Ms. Witte-Walker.