Real Estate

Real Estate Transfers: Sept. 5, 2024

By The Suffolk Times

This article is brought to you by Advantage Title

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Vision Inc., dated June 28, 2024.

AQUEBOGUE (11931)

• Deutsche Bank to Pablo Sobreville, 133 Trout Brook Lane (600-85-2-95.038) (R) $435,750 

EAST MARION (11939)

• Ronald Ribaudo to Anna Costaras, 1920 The Strand (1000-30-2-56) (R) $2,900,000 

GREENPORT (11944)

• Kenneth & Una Baralo to Weizhi Lu & Robert Harris, 300 Johnson Court (1001-2-4-7.002) (R) $594,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

• Erin & Matthew Cunningham to Jeffrey & Mark Wade, 2980 Ole Jule Lane (1000-122-4-17) (R) $1,595,000 

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Elizabeth Pearson Trust to Mariela Sanchez-Gomez Trust, 804 Pebble Beach Path (600-82.03-1-32) (R) $450,000 

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Palooka 4000 LLC to Jorge Elias & Rose Roda, 4000 Youngs Avenue (1000-55-2-15) (R) $720,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)

Related Content