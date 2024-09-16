Ruth A. Foster of Orient passed away peacefully on Aug. 25, 2024, surrounded by her family.

Ruth was born on Aug. 2, 1939, to Lydia and Walter Wallenburg in Clifton, N.J. Ruth graduated from Clifton High School in 1957 and worked locally. In early 1960 she took the train to Greenport with her mom to visit with relatives and decided to stay, renting a small apartment and working at Jaeger’s Dress Shop and Grants. Shortly thereafter “Ruthie” met Roger Foster of Greenport at the American Legion roller skating rink. They married in the fall of 1960 and happily went on to have four children.

While raising their family, she enjoyed playing volleyball on Friday nights with Rog, going to numerous Little League games, playing cards with a great group of Orient gals and sharing endless cups of coffee with her friends. Mom made the best apple pie, pinwheels, Jell-O pie and pound cake. Her spare ribs and stuffed peppers couldn’t be beat. Each summer she pickled the cukes and arranged the beautiful gladiolus grown in Rog’s garden and in the fall shared her terrific grape jelly. She was a member of Orient Congregational Church and a Girl Scout leader.

Ruth worked at Oysterponds Elementary School as a custodian for 42 years, retiring in October 2009. She enjoyed her job and all of her co-workers, especially sharing chats with the children who attended school. She always had fond memories of waitressing at the Clam Bar and Brian’s Song.

She loved her animals. In the early years, Pal, the black Lab; two turtles, Wolly and Bully; and a few parakeets, goldfish and Smokey the cat. Then Daisy, the sheepdog; Hampton, the basset hound, beagle Molly; and pocket beagle Sadie; along with cats Kitty-Rock and Rosie.

In her retirement years she volunteered as Pink Lady at Eastern Long Island Hospital, and helped with Maureen’s Haven and at the roller skating rink, “where it all began.” Ruth enjoyed going to plays and local concerts, needlepointing, reading, her flower garden, yard sales, getting together with the “Camp Talk Alots” and going for walks around the block with Sadie. Into her 80s, she looked forward to each morning when Tonya and Janine would arrive to gladly take a ride to Greenport for breakfast and 7-11 coffee, walks around the block and time on “the front porch,” her favorite place. She was a big fan of sweets, game shows and her soap opera, “The Young and the Restless.” She treasured her friends, neighbors and living in Orient, always commenting how fortunate she was to have the beautiful ride over the causeway.

Affectionately known as “Grammy” by her grandchildren, she never missed an opportunity to attend their sports games, concerts and dance recitals. She was always ready for a game of ping pong — her last game was this past July — and let’s not forget the water fights!

Ruth was predeceased by her parents; son Thomas Roger Foster; husband, Roger T. Foster Sr.; three siblings Fred Wallenburg (Claire) of New Jersey, June Dickenson (Bill) of Oklahoma and Marie Van Beveren (Wes) of California; and her sister-in-law Mooreen Terry of Orient.

She is survived by her children Cheryl Behr (Tom), Roger Foster Jr. and Craig Foster; grandchildren Michelle Behr, Eric Behr, Ryan Foster and Rebecca Foster and their mother, Christine Foster; grandson Kyle Foster and his mother Denise Foster; nieces Debra Flynn and Ana Dickenson; and nephews Lee Wallenburg, Jeff Van Bevern and David Terry, along with many great-nieces and great-nephews.

A wake will be held at Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport Friday, Sept. 27, from 3:30 to 6 p.m. A Celebration of Life service will be held at Orient Congregational Church Saturday, Sept. 28, at 11 a.m.

