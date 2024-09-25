Southold solutes new top cop Grattan

Captain Steven Grattan with his family and Southold Town Board after officially being appointed the new Chief of the town’s police department at tuesday nights regular board meeting. (Credit: Melissa Azofeifa)

A swearing-in celebration kicked off Tuesday night’s regular Town Board meeting when Capt. Steven Grattan’s appointment as Chief of the Southold Town Police Department was formally approved. Local officials and advocates in attendance included Greenport Village Mayor Kevin Stuessi, Shelter Island town attorney Stephen Kiely and Carolyn Peabody, co-chair of the North Fork Unity Action Committee.

Photos by Melissa Azofeifa

After the resolution passed, Chief Grattan addressed the crowd, saying the support has been overwhelming. “I want the community to know that I am committed to fostering trust and building our relationship,” he said. He thanked his colleagues at the police department and his wife, Megan, children and parents, crediting them with helping him get to where he is today.