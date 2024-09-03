Wayne W. Wilkens of Riverhead, formerly of Southold, died Sept. 1, 2024 at Peconic Bay Medical Center. He was 74.

Born in Flushing Feb. 10, 1950, he was the son of William and Ruth (Linquist) Wilkens. He graduated Hauppauge High School in 1968, married Edna Booth Aug. 6, 1983 at Southold Methodist Church and managed Southampton Brick and Tile. Family said Mr. Wilkens enjoyed puzzles and card games.

Predeceased by his parents, he is survived by his wife Edna of Riverhead; children Rachel Wilkens and Kyle Wilkens of Iowa and Alexander Wilkens of Georgia; and sister Gail Defio of Iowa.

Services will be private and were assisted by McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home. Memorial donations are requested for any local, county, or state park.