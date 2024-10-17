Calendar of events: Oct. 17, 2024

Saturday, Oct. 19, 1-7 p.m.: Halloween Fest in downtown Riverhead. Coffin race along East Main Street, trick or treat on Main Street, live music and parade with prizes. (Credit: Kyle Hurley Courtesy)

All ages

Saturday, Oct. 19, 1-4 p.m.: Trick or Treat at the Haunted Museum at Suffolk County Historical Society Museum, 300 West Main St., Riverhead. Enjoyable (not too scary) fun for even the youngest of witches and goblins. Admission: $1 per person. Information: suffolkcountyhistoricalsociety.org.

Saturday, Oct. 19, 10:30 a.m.-noon: Spooky Saturday on the Farm at Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead. Halloween-themed crafts, entertainment and treats appropriate for children in grades K-3. Pumpkin painting, puppet-making and other crafts; seasonal story readings. Children are encouraged to wear Halloween costumes. Rain or shine. Admission: $10 per child. Register: hallockville.org.

The arts and crafts

Sunday, Oct. 20, 10:30-11:30 a.m.: Pumpkin painting for children at Riverhead United Methodist Church, 204 East Main St., Riverhead. All materials provided. Register: [email protected].

Monday, Oct. 21, 6-8:30 p.m.: Paint night ‘The Fall Palette‘ taught by artist/art teacher Lee Harned at Old Town Art & Crafts Guild, 28265 Main Road, Cutchogue. All materials included, all levels welcome. Bring your own beverage. Light refreshments provided. Fee: $40, nonmembers; $35, members. Information: oldtownartsguild.org.

Documentaries

Thursday, Oct. 24, 4-6 p.m.: Screening of the documentary ‘Spark: Robin Williams and His Battle with Lewy Body Dementia,’ followed by discussion with mental health professionals, at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 768 Main St., Greenport. Information: holytrinitygreenport.com.

Fairs and festivals

Saturday, Oct. 19, 1-7 p.m.: Halloween Fest in downtown Riverhead. Coffin race along East Main Street, trick or treat on Main Street, live music and parade with prizes. Information and schedule: downtownriverhead.org.

Saturday-Sunday, Oct. 19-20, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.: Art at Dart’s holiday showcase in Dart’s Barn at 2355 Main Bayview Road, Southold. Featuring fine art, photography, all types of handcrafted items all from local artists including Caroline Bell. Light refreshments will be served. Free. Information: oldtownartsguild.org.

Friday, Oct. 25, 5:30-8 p.m.: Polish Festival and Basket Auction hosted by Columbiettes of the Knights of Columbus at Our Lady of Ostrabrama Hall, 3300 Depot Lane, Cutchogue. Authentic Polish and American food, baskets including gift certificates to bid on. Admission $15. Tickets must be purchased in advance: Carol Bohn, 631-831-2738 or Carol Losquadro, 631-375-0084.

Fundraisers

Saturday, Oct. 19, 8 a.m.: New York Marine Rescue Center 5K Run for the Ridley at McDermott Avenue parking lot, 31 McDermott Ave., Riverhead. Rain or shine. Walkers welcome. Complimentary beverages and snacks, raffle tickets. Register: nymarinerescue.org.

Sunday, Oct. 20, 6-9 p.m.: Farm-to-Plate Fundraiser by Friends of Jeanette Candido. Food and fellowship at 1760 Homestead Farm, 5412 Sound Ave., Riverhead. Tickets: $71.21 at eventbrite.com.

Sunday, Oct. 20, 8 p.m.: Comedy Night at CAST featuring Mia Jackson, Sekou Ali and Peaches Rodriguez at Treiber Gathering Hall, 53930 Main Road, Southold. Tickets: $75 at Comedy1024.givesmart.com. Information: [email protected].

Meetings

Thursday, Oct. 17, 6-7:30 p.m.: ‘Land Preservation: Are We Winning the Race?‘ presentation and Q& A with Al Krupski, Lilly McCullough and Tim Caulfield during a meeting of Cutchogue Civic Association at Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library. Information: cutchoguecivicassociation.org.

Saturday, Oct. 19, 9 a.m.: Greater Jamesport Civic Association meeting with a guest speaker representing the League of Women Voters, who will explain the propositions on the ballot in November, absentee and early voting options and voter registration, at Jamesport Meeting House, corner of Main Road and Manor Lane. Information: greaterjamesportcivic.org.

Music

Saturday, Oct. 19, 7 p.m.: Ambient duo Worst Night Ever performs Burned by Stars—a transportive, multi-layered soundscape inspired by the wonder and the horror of deep space, the threat of extreme weather, and the hyper-local sounds of NYC and the North Fork. Following the concert, guests can stay to continue viewing the Orionid meteor shower on the lawn. Observatory staff will also be providing guided tours of night sky objects (weather permitting). Tickets: $25, nonmembers; $20, members; free, under 16. Register: custerobservatory.org.

Friday, Oct. 25, 6 p.m.: Rights of Spring Music Festival presents Autumnal Journey at Pindar Vineyards, 37645 NY-25, Peconic. Tickets: $45, nonmembers; $30, members; free, under 25. Information: ritesmusic.org.

Saturday, Oct. 26, 5-8 p.m.: Deadwood Quartet performs at ‘Soulful Sundown’ at Unitarian Universalists of Southold, 51900 Main Road, Southold. Light dinner and 50/50 raffle. Free. Register: [email protected].

The natural world

Thursday and Friday, Oct. 17-18, 5:30-7:30 p.m.: North Fork Audubon Society Owl Prowl with Tom Damiani at Inlet Pond County Park, 64795 County Road 48, Greenport. Listen and look for owls, then strike out into the field to call for them. $10 per person, $15 for a family (up to four). Register: northforkaudubon.org.

Saturday, Oct. 19, 10-11 a.m.: Peconic Land Trust and North Fork Audubon Society board member, Ellen Birenbaum discusses Berries for Birds at the Agricultural Center at Charnews Farm in Southold. She will discuss the science of co-evolution of native plants, insects and birds, the nutritional properties of berries by season, and describes in detail the wide range of berry producing trees and shrubs that are native to the North Fork. Suggested donation: $5. Register: peconiclandtrust.org.

Saturday, Oct. 26, 3-4:30 p.m.: Harvesting, Drying and Using Medicinal Herbs at the Agricultural Center at Charnews Farm, 3005 Youngs Ave., Southold. Learn ways to use medicinal herbs to support health. Rachel Stephens of Sweet Woodland Farm leads the workshop. Sample of herbal tea before making your own tea blend to take home. Tickets: $10. Rain or shine. Register: PeconicLandTrust.org.

The written word

Saturday, Oct. 26, 2 p.m.: Book talk and release date for the book ‘All That Remains‘ by Steve Wick at Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library, 27550 Main Road, Cutchogue. Information: 631-734-6360.

Theater

Friday-Sunday, Oct. 18-20: Playlets and Poetry Festival directed by Nicholas Auletti, presented by Northeast Stage at Holy Trinity Church, 768 Main St., Greenport. Features a range of smaller plays and adapted literature. Showtimes: 8 p.m., Fri. and Sat.; 5 p.m., Sunday. Tickets: $20. northeaststage.org.

Thursday-Sunday, Oct. 24-27: Playlets and Poetry Festival directed by Nicholas Auletti, presented by Northeast Stage at Jamesport Meeting House, 1590 Main Road, Jamesport. Features a range of smaller plays and adapted literature. Showtimes: 7 p.m., Thurs.-Sat.; 5 p.m., Sunday. Tickets: $20. northeaststage.org.

Ongoing events

November through April: Free house tours of the Tuthill House Museum offered by the Mattituck Laurel Historical Society, 18200 Main Road, Mattituck. Private walking tours about local history: $20, nonmembers; $15, members; free under 12. Schedule a tour: 631-745-2752.

Fridays and Saturdays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.: Self-guided tours at Landcraft Garden Foundation, 4342 Grand Ave., Mattituck. Members, free; nonmembers, $20; seniors and students, $17; under 12, $5; under 2, free. Information: 631-298-7216, landcraftgardenfoundation.org.

Saturdays through October 26, 9 a.m.: Tai chi with Denise Gillies at Mitchell Park, Greenport. Sponsored by Friends of Mitchell Park. Free.

Wednesdays, 5-8 p.m.: Adult skate for ages 21 and up at Greenport American Legion, 102 Third St. Admission: $10, includes skates; $5, spectators. greenportamericanlegion.org.

Tuesdays, noon-3:30 p.m.: Bingo at Southold American Legion, 51655 Main Road. 631-7652276.

Saturdays, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.: Docent-led tours at Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead. Tickets: $15, adults; $10, seniors and children. 631-298-5292, hallockville.org.

Saturdays, 8 p.m.-midnight: Stargazing at Custer Observatory, 1115 Main Bayview Road, Southold, weather permitting. Suggested donation: adults, $5; under 12, $3. 631-7652626, custerobservatory.org.

Saturdays and Sundays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.: Blacksmithing demonstrations with Tom Barry at Village Blacksmith Shop, 101 Front St., Greenport. 631-477-2100, eastendseaport.org.

Saturdays through October, 5-7 p.m.: Bug Light cruise and tour hosted by East End Seaport Museum, 103 Third St., Greenport. Arrive at 4:30 p.m. for check-in. Tickets: adults, $65; under 13, $25; discount for seniors and military. Information and tickets: eastendseaport.org/cruises.

Exhibitions

Through October: New Challenges and Variations, painted works by Orient resident Fran Liburt on display in the Mattituck-Laurel Library art gallery. Information: 631-298-4134.

Through October: The Parian Phenomenon, a collection of British statuary porcelain figures, at Cutchogue-New Suffolk Historical Society’s Wickham House on the Village Green, 27320 Main Road, Cutchogue. Information: cutchoguenewsuffolkhistory.org.

Through November: Linda Nemeth’s artwork, Taking Watercolor to Another Dimension, will be on display at the Southold Free Library, 53705 Main Road, Southold. Information: southoldlibrary.org.

Through November: Picture Driven at Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library. Artwork by Paula Kelly, Ernest Hutton and Doris Brautigan. Free. Information: cutchoguelibrary.org.

Through Nov. 11: Light and Water, paintings by Marla Milne at Holy Trinity Church, 768 Main Street, Greenport.

Through December: Beaches and Barns and Grapes, Oh My! An exhibition featuring the work of Patricia Feiler and Lee Harned at Borghese Vineyard and Winery, 17150 Middle Rd, (Rt. 48) Cutchogue.

Wednesdays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.: Striking a Chord: Suffolk County’s Early Music Identity at Suffolk County Historical Society Museum, 300 West Main St., Riverhead. Examples of early instruments, early composers, immigration influence, recording technology advancements and wartime home front efforts. 631-727-2881, suffolkcountyhistoricalsociety.org.

At the libraries

Our local libraries host a variety of events for all ages. For calendars and more information: Riverhead Free Library, 631-727-3228, riverheadlibrary.org

Mattituck-Laurel Library, 631-298-4134, mattitucklaurellibrary.org.

Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library, 631734-6360, cutchoguelibrary.org.

Southold Free Library, 631-765-2077, southoldlibrary.org.

Floyd Memorial Library, Greenport, 631477-0660, floydmemoriallibrary.org.