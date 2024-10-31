Daily Update: Greenport’s Clinton Memorial AME Zion Church marks centennial

The North Fork’s inaugural Juneteenth parade stepped off from the Clinton Memorial AME Zion Church last June. (Jeremy Garretson file photo.)

Here are the headlines for Thursday, October 31.

SUFFOLK TIMES

Greenport’s Clinton Memorial AME Zion Church marks centennial

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Charter School lays out plans for new campus

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Officer: Drugs and sex connection is real threat — Program at school on addiction prevention

NORTHFORKER

Weekend Update: Steak a claim for a good cause, run for fun and more North Fork activities

SOUTHFORKER

South Fork Dream Home: ‘Many of everything’ in East Hampton

