Mattituck-Laurel civic recognizes LeRoy Heyliger

Mattituck resident, public activist, veteran and church leader LeRoy Heyliger, 91, was awarded Mattituck-Laurel Civic Association Civic Leader of the Year. (Nicole Wagner photo)

LeRoy Heyliger, 91, has committed his life to a labor of love for his church, community and country. The Mattituck resident has demonstrated this dedication through his service as a U.S. Air Force veteran, public activist and church leader.

Roughly 40 friends, community members and elected officials celebrated Mr. Heyliger as Mattituck-Laurel Civic Association’s 10th Civic Leader of the Year on March 27 at Veterans Beach in Mattituck.

“What sets LeRoy apart is not just his commitment to his faith, but his deep love for people and our community,” Sonia Spar, a friend of Mr. Heyliger’s and Spanish-speaking Southold community liaison, said at the ceremony. “He makes people feel seen and valued.”

In 1937, when Mr. Heyliger was 4 years old, he immigrated to Brooklyn with his parents and siblings from the Caribbean island of St. Kitts. He graduated from Sewanhaka High School in Floral Park in 1951, and soon after landed a job at Grumman Engineering Corporation in Bethpage.

He served his country for 20 years in the U.S. Air Force and was honorably discharged in 1973. For his service, Mr. Heyliger earned the Vietnam Service Award, a Certificate of Recognition for serving during the Cold War and a citation for Air Force Outstanding Unit. He also earned several Air Force Ribbons.

He was likewise an avid civil servant for 25 years with the U.S. Postal Service.

His life’s journey has been one of peaks and valleys, as Mr. Heyliger experienced episodes of post-traumatic stress disorder and sought help from his pastor, the Rev. Dr. Martin Dozier, before he was ultimately diagnosed with PTSD.

Mr. Heyliger recalled a Sunday sermon from the Rev. Dozier that stirred his heart and soul. The passage called for people to love one another — something that resonated with him.

Ultimately, Mr. Heyliger followed his conviction to help others through their journey of recovery from substance addictions as a mentor and spiritual coach to residents at a local rehabilitation facility.

His personal spiritual beacon, Unity Baptist Church, has been the bedrock of Mr. Heyliger’s life for the last 50 years. He previously served as a Sunday school superintendent and adult Bible class instructor at the Mattituck church for more than two decades. He remains a church trustee and has been a deacon there since 1994.

Unity Baptist Church deacon “Skip” Anderson praised Mr. Heyliger for his commitment to the church, noting that he is “like a father figure” to him and the church family at large.

Mr. Anderson added that the 91-year-old sometimes forgets his own age when going beyond the call of duty at the church.

“But I try to slow him down, especially when it’s snowing out,” he said. “He comes to the church, and he wants to shovel and get behind the snowblower.

“He’s always available and willing to tackle anything that concerns the church and the community,” Mr. Anderson added.

As a member of the Southold Town Anti-Bias Task Force, Mr. Heyliger has worked unremittingly since its inception — an effort that was spearheaded by the Rev. Dozier, who believed racism is a sin.

Mr. Heyliger also played an instrumental part in drafting the Affordable Housing Registry requirements.

Neighbors and community leaders alike find themselves familiar with his presence — consistently sitting in the front seat of Town Board, parks department, civic association and committee meetings throughout Southold sporting his veteran’s hat.

“Not many people come [to the board meetings],” town Supervisor Al Krupski said at the ceremony. “And when people do come, it’s because they really have something to say. They really care about their community.

“Your comments and your advocacy made a big impact,” Mr. Krupski continued, referencing Mr. Heyliger’s tireless efforts to make Mattituck a better, safer place to live. “So we always, as elected officials, appreciate that kind of advocacy for your community — because otherwise we don’t know.”

In 2015, Mr. Heyliger spearheaded efforts to create the Southold Town Helen Prince Award in recognition of her efforts to go above and beyond to educate children. The award honors an outstanding person in education who fulfills the Anti-Bias Task Force’s mission.

In June 2012, Mr. Heyliger successfully petitioned the Suffolk County Legislature to pass a local law that strengthened the Affordable Housing Transfer Program in Riverhead.

Most recently, Mr. Heyliger has spearheaded a committee that petitioned Southold Town to honor the late William “Bill” Lynch — a Mattituck High School sports standout, civil rights activist and fellow serviceman — by renaming Factory Avenue, the street where Mr. Lynch attended church as a child, “William Lynch Way.” The street has yet to be renamed.

In January 2017, Mr. Heyliger was diagnosed with stage four throat cancer. He faced that battle with the same strength, dignity, courage, faith, love and familial support as he has faced all of the trials and tribulations life has thrown his way. He is now in remission.

As Mr. Heyliger nears the centennial of life, he encourages elected officials and local places of worship to lead with compassion during challenging times.

“I urge our elected officials to continue leading with compassion, integrity, full transparency and honesty,” he said. “I challenge our local churches to accept the Jewish concept ‘Tikkun Olam,’ meaning ‘repairing the world,’ as both Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Reverend Dozier took this as a battle cry against any form of injustice.

“I can say that my decades of civil engagement have been rewarding, and yet there’s always more to do. I hope it has mattered and made a difference to my church family, to my friends and to all whom I love and adore in this beloved community.”