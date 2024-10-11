Daily Update: Input sought for Mattituck library renovation

(Credit: Ana Borruto)

Here are the headlines for Friday, October 11.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Input sought for Mattituck library renovation

Northeast Stage presents spooky play festival

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Wicked fun awaits at Riverhead’s Halloween Fest 2024

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Residents pack Shelter Island Town Hall on Dock code debate

NORTHFORKER

North Fork Open Houses: 7 listings for the weekend of Oct. 12

SOUTHFORKER

This weekend, give back to your fellow South Forker

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

