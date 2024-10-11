(Credit: Ana Borruto)

The Mattituck-Laurel Library succeeded in passing its $1.73 million budget for the 2025 year, with 71 yes votes and 18 no votes on Sept. 17.

In comparison to this year’s budget, the library board of trustees increased the budget by nearly $60,000 for 2025. This includes a tax levy of $1.71 million, which is an increase of $2.77 per thousand of assessed valuation, according to a letter sent out to the community prior to the vote.

For the average household in the library’s district, the increase equals to around $18 for the year.

Mary Sanchez and John Carter were also reelected as library trustees and their terms begin in November.

Shauna Scholl, the library’s executive director, said maintaining fiscal responsibility is one of the library board’s top priorities, especially with the steady rise of operations and maintenance costs.

“Like the rest of our community, we have not been immune to inflation,” Ms. Scholl said in an email. “The ongoing increase in expenses, combined with an aging facility, is putting pressure on our operating budget.”

This year has been a successful one for the library: the staff has welcomed over 50,000 visitors and 325 new patrons, hosted 473 programs and saw nearly 7,800 attendees and organized the library’s first health fair.

Ms. Scholl said the newly approved budget will allow the library to continue to provide “the excellent programs and services” it currently offers, as well as aid in the expansion of its diverse program offerings.

“We are incredibly grateful for the community’s continued support of the library and look forward to planning more great programs and services in 2025,” said Ms. Scholl.