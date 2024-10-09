Daily Update: New County-wide nature walk program launches in Greenport

Program participants will hear from a health professional and naturalists as they walk through Inlet Pond County Park in Greenport. Spanish translators will be provided. (Credit: courtesy Suffolk County Parks)

Here are the headlines for Wednesday, October 9.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

New County-wide nature walk program launches in Greenport

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Taking steps at home to protect migrating birds

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Shelter Island house prices continue to rise: Factors determining the increase

NORTHFORKER

Little Creek Oysters finds new home on Carpenter Street

SOUTHFORKER

Acclaimed Ariel Quartet wraps up SIFM’s 47th musical season this weekend

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

