Daily Update

Daily Update: Owners of Greenport’s 19th century ‘shacks’ seek historic designation

By The Suffolk Times

Here are the headlines for Wednesday, October 10.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Owners of Greenport’s 19th century ‘shacks’ seek historic designation

Remembering a ‘local’ music legend Hugh Prestwood

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Riverhead to test drive paid parking

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Harvest treats for a Shelter Island holiday weekend

NORTHFORKER

Weekend Update: Fall festivities envelop the North Fork

SOUTHFORKER

South Fork Dream Home: A sweet, cozy façade belies a bevy of tricked-out extras

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.

Related Content