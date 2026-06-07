Editorial: Sublime summertime

“Almost heaven, West Virginia,” John Denver sang, leading us to believe that he probably never experienced the North Fork in the summer.

It gets hot, surrounded by salt water and breezes from the Sound and the bays, but never quite like mainland Long Island. Events crowd the schedule, but leave enough time for those long, lazy days at one of the North Fork’s beaches, which are unlike others, with limited exhibitionism, noise or caveman carousing.

In his classic essay on New York City, E.B. White defined the city as populated by certain distinct types, including the ones born and raised in NYC who provide the place with stability and ingrained knowledge, and the newcomer who has come “in quest of something” and who gives a passion for the place where they have landed.

The North Fork has the same dynamic. In summer the population soars with vacationers and second homeowners, and it’s true that some year-round residents resent them. Some of the nouveau obnoxious descend on the North Fork, thinking this is East Hampton, but most of the summer arrivals are like most people here, seeking tranquility, extended time with loved ones, and attendance at the many events from Riverhead to Orient from June through September.

Take the Mattituck Lions Club Strawberry Festival, ready to return this month. Mattituck will come alive for a weekend, hosting families, longtime locals and visitors who come for the carnival, the parade, the shortcake and one of the North Fork’s signature early-summer traditions. Along with the rides, food booths and midway, the festival brings together generations of North Fork families, old friends and newcomers in the kind of fellowship that makes a summer evening slip happily into a soft summer night.

The libraries, historical societies and museums are packed with things to do for everyone in the family. The 250th anniversary of America’s founding will trigger many events, including Fourth of July parades, concerts and community celebrations. Greenport adds music and waterfront gatherings to its historic harbor, while vineyards, farms, churches and civic groups across Southold Town will host the kind of small-town events that make summer here feel both busy and blessedly unhurried.

The farmers markets are always an idyllic time to browse the bounty of the North Fork, shop, meet old friends and make new ones. The region’s wineries, farm stands and restaurants provide some of the finest food and drink on Long Island. New eateries are here and, as anyone with a proper summer appetite can attest, there is the best dessert at Magic Fountain.

Check out our Community Calendar in the paper and online every week, pick some things to do, and witness the North Fork’s claim to being almost heaven.