Former Peconic Star captains launch Tide Hustle charter boat in Greenport

Todd and Rachel Johnson and Paul Ripperger have set sail as Greenport’s newest fishing charter. (Credit: Brendan Carpenter)

A pair of former Peconic Star Fleet captains have started their own charter service in Greenport — with the catchy name of Tide Hustle.

Rachel Johnson and Paul Ripperger are at the helm of the 41-foot walkaround boat, which made its first voyage out of Brick Cove Marina on May 1.

“We had a vision of a particular style charter boat and environment that we wanted to create for our customers,” said Ms. Johnson, who is joined by her husband, Todd, in the venture. “Our focus is on how we can maximize our time on the water. It’s not a guarantee, of course, but we try to ensure that people go home with fish.”

Ms. Johnson and Mr. Ripperger spent four and five years, respectively, with the Peconic Star, the longtime Greenport fishing charter. When the news initially came out last September that it was possibly going out of business, the Johnsons decided to buy their own boat and keep fishing regardless.

The Johnsons had been searching for a very specific boat for months — a walk-around charter boat with enough room for passengers to move around and not be confined to the stern. That kind of boat doesn’t come around often, and every time one popped up for sale, they just missed it.

But when they saw a 22-ton, custom-built, 41-foot walk-around charter boat go up for sale last October, they jumped on it and found what they feel is the perfect vessel.

Tide Hustle, Greenport’s newest fishing charter. (Credit: Brendan Carpenter)

“In the end, it was a test of patience, but it actually worked out to be the best one that we could have hoped for,” Mr. Johnson said.

Mr. Johnson helps out with the boat whenever needed, sometimes as an additional captain or for maintenance, but Ms. Johnson and Mr. Ripperger usually run the show. Mr. Johnson spends most of his time running the couple’s other business, Peconic Energy.

Tide Hustle features a fully enclosed cabin — which is heated in cooler weather — and can carry up to 15 passengers, with more than 100 feet of rail space. They’ve also spent more than $30,000 on brand-new electronics and hundreds of dollars on fishing rods to ensure that customers can “feel the fish.”

“A lot of customers were having a real difficulty feeling the bite, so we invested a lot of money in rods and reels to make it so that our customers can feel them,” Ms. Johnson said. “That makes it more comfortable and easier.”

Mr. Ripperger has been in the party- and charter-boat industry since 1983. He’s basically seen and done it all out on the water, but his connection to Ms. Johnson added another level.

Inside the cabin of Tide Hustle. (Credit: Brendan Carpenter)

“We worked so well together that it was just common sense that we continued doing so,” he said. “We’re a dynamic duo, we’re a team.”

Business has been good through the first month — at least when the weather has cooperated, according to Mr. Ripperger. The Tide Hustle offers a daily mix of private and public trips. Anglers can also book longer trips, including seven-hour blackfish or striped bass trips and a nine-hour fluke trip.

When asked what separated Tide Hustle from the rest, Mr. Ripperger quickly answered, “customer service.”

“The level of customer service that we have on this boat is beyond compare,” Mr. Ripperger said. “We’re very attentive to all our customers, and we’re willing to teach them.”

Ms. Johnson added that Tide Hustle’s on-boat atmosphere makes it unique.

“Paul and I have been great friends, we get along very well, and we make a really fun environment for the boat,” she said. “We put in a new sound system, so if customers have a private charter, they can hook up on Bluetooth and play their own music, or they can put in requests. There are little things like that that make it a little more fun for people.”