First National Bank of Long Island opens at Feather Hill Village

First National Bank of Long Island opened its fourth East End location at the Feather Hill Village complex with a ribbon cutting on Oct. 28. The bank now occupies the front east corner of the building.

(Credit: Amanda Olsen)

“There have been a few banks in this location before that have done well. We love the signage, the visibility right on the main road, and love being close to Town Hall. It’s just a great spot for us. We’re very excited,” said Chris Baker, CEO of First National Bank of Long Island.

First National Bank of Long Island recently merged with ConnectOne Bank, a financial firm headquartered in New Jersey. The combined company will operate under the ConnectOne brand, and will manage approximately $14 billion in total assets, $11 billion in total deposits and $11 billion in total loans.