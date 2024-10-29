Business

First National Bank of Long Island opens at Feather Hill Village

By Amanda Olsen

First National Bank of Long Island opened its fourth East End location at the Feather Hill Village complex with a ribbon cutting on Oct. 28. The bank now occupies the front east corner of the building. 

(Credit: Amanda Olsen)

“There have been a few banks in this location before that have done well. We love the signage, the visibility right on the main road, and love being close to Town Hall. It’s just a great spot for us. We’re very excited,” said Chris Baker, CEO of First National Bank of Long Island.

First National Bank of Long Island recently merged with ConnectOne Bank, a financial firm headquartered in New Jersey. The combined company will operate under the ConnectOne brand, and will manage approximately $14 billion in total assets, $11 billion in total deposits and $11 billion in total loans.

