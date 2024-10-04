George Lessler, 76, of Centereach and Southold, passed away on Sept. 10, 2024.

George was born to George and Josephine Lessler on Aug. 8, 1948 in Rockville Centre. After graduating from Newfield High School he traveled east, living in Cutchogue. George returned west to buy a home in Centereach.

At the age of 22 he joined the Suffolk County Deputy Sheriffs where he would serve over 35 years, including many years as President of the Deputy Sheriffs Benevolent Association. After retirement he continued to serve the community in the Brookhaven Town Council. He served on multiple boards including Jiminy Peak Owner’s Association in the Berkshires. He was a member of the Southold Police Advisory Committee and received a proclamation from the Southold Town Supervisor for his contribution.

George Lessler and his late wife Karen Lessler shared 38 years of marriage. George Lessler was a devoted father to his sons, John and Matthew. George enjoyed boating, fishing and golfing throughout his life which he instilled in his two sons. Later in life, his joy came from his granddaughters, Madeline and Ellie. George returned to the North Fork often to enjoy his home in Southold and boat on the Peconic Bay.

George’s loving spirit is carried on by his sons John Lessler and Matthew Lessler; daughter-in-law Kelly Lessler; two granddaughters Madeline Lessler and Ellie Lessler; his sisters Grace Sinkiewicz, Gill (Nicholas) Carro and Gail Flemming; his sister- in-law Michele (Lawrence) Gerardi and brother-in-law Arthur (Marlene) Lopizzo; lifelong friends Kevin and Nancy Foote; and many loving nieces and nephews. George was preceded in death by his wife Dr. Karen Lessler; brothers Glen Lessler and Gary Lessler; and brother-in-law Joseph Flemming.

George will be dearly missed by family and friends. His family was his pride and joy. He showed unconditional love to his family and friends. He was a person you could “always count on.”

