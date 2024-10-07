Harold “Hoagie” Haupt, a longtime Southold resident and formerly of Mattituck, passed away at his home on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024. He was 95 years old.

Hoagie was born April 29, 1929, in Mattituck to Sophie and Francis Haupt. He was one of six children. After high school, he enlisted with the U.S. Navy and served from 1946 to 1950.

In 1951, he married the love of his life, Joan A. Haupt, and together they had two sons and made their home in Southold. Hoagie was a member of the Southold Fire Department’s Packard Hose Company, a member of the Free Masons, a deacon with First Presbyterian Church of Southold, a former president of the North Fork Fireman Association, a former member of the Southold school board and a member of the IBEW Local 1049 Union. In his professional career, Hoagie worked for Long Island Lighting Company and National Grid for 30-plus years, retiring as a foreman and supervisor.

Predeceased by his wife, Joan, earlier this year, Hoagie is survived by his sons, Gary Haupt (Nora) of Southold and Glen Haupt of Florida; grandchildren Andrew Haupt, Patricia Bernstein, Ashley Haupt and Ryan Haupt-Grey; and great-grandchildren Hunter Haupt, Harper Haupt, Kinsley Haupt, Tori Haupt, Molly Bernstein and Angus Bernstein.

The family will receive friends Saturday, Oct. 12, from 4 to 8 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold, where firematic services will be held at 7 p.m. and Masonic services at 7:30 p.m. Funeral services will take place Sunday, Oct. 13, at 1 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church of Southold, officiated by the Rev. Dr. Peter Kelley. Interment with U.S. Navy honors will follow at Southold Presbyterian Cemetery.

Donations to East End Hospice or Southold Fire Department would be appreciated. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

