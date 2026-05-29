Greenport moves forward with $25K Third Street basketball court upgrade after public outcry

One by one, Greenport community members voiced support for a proposed renovation to the Third Street basketball courts. (Credit: Brendan Carpenter)

The Greenport Village Board moved toward approving a privately funded plan to revamp the Third Street basketball courts after a raucous public meeting Thursday night.

Resident after resident voiced support for the proposal during a nearly three-hour session, Mayor Kevin Stuessi added a walk-on resolution to move the project forward — and the board unanimously voted to advance planning and discussions with Tod Hart and Collin Ratsey.

“When we have two individuals that have come to the village and said they are willing to contribute time, labor, and $25,000 to make that park a better space, the only thing this village board ought to be saying is ‘thank you,’ and moving it forward,” Mr. Stuessi said. “I don’t think we need to waste time on moving it forward.”

Mr. Hart, a Greenport resident, had presented the board May 21 with a proposal — which he estimated would cost between $22,000 and $25,000 — to upgrade the Third Street basketball courts as a “gift” to the village, The Suffolk Times previously reported.

Mr. Ratsey’s family construction company would complete the work, and Mr. Hart said their friends and family would fully fund the project.

But excitement over the proposal was mixed with hesitation as the board raised issues neighbors have brought up about noise in the area in the past. Those concerns drew residents to Village Hall on Thursday, where many urged leaders not to look a gift horse in the mouth by letting noise complaints derail the project.

“To complain about kids having a good time, there’s something wrong with you,” resident Mary Ann Jaeger said. “If you’re that miserable, pack up your stuff and get the hell out.”

The court would be enhanced in several ways, including larger polycarbonate backboards, collapsible rims, heavy-duty nets and protective pads on the poles. A smaller, eight-foot hoop would also be installed for younger children.

Mr. Hart previously told the board he had met with a neighbor in the area to hear concerns about noise. He said there would be tennis court-style silk screening on the fences, and the new rims would be designed to absorb some of the noise.

Local business owner and leader of Greenport Skate Park Inc. Rena Wilhelm was all for improving the court. (Credit: Brendan Carpenter)

“The idea that restoring or improving it suddenly creates noise is somewhat of a moot point,” said Greenport resident Rena Wilhelm, president of Skate Park Inc., who has pushed the village to move forward on a long-stalled $125,000 skate park upgrade. “When public spaces are neglected and allowed to deteriorate, that is when they begin to attract negative behavior. Investing in and improving a park that kids feel proud of sends an entirely different message: one of care, respect, and community ownership.”

Resident Destiny Salter, who volunteers each year for the annual NoFo Kid Connect basketball tournament at the court, said she believes no one’s concerns should be ignored. However, she said, the discussion needs to be “fair, factual and balanced.”

“The narrative being presented by some opponents does not reflect the experience of many families, volunteers and community members who regularly use and support these courts,” she said. “If concerns exist, the answer should not be to deny investment in our youth or allow important community space to deteriorate. The answer is collaboration, communication, and continued community involvement.”

Fellow tournament volunteer Sandra Benedetto echoed Ms. Salter’s sentiments, saying, “people need to be heard, but let’s not penalize our kids.”

Greenporter John Jackson was in full support of the upgrades, saying it can help kids stay off devices. (Credit: Brendan Carpenter)

Resident Alicia Walker said she enjoys hearing and seeing the community’s kids outside playing, laughing and being together.

“To deny people this upgrade because they don’t want it in their backyard, I’m sorry,” she said. “That basketball court has been there forever. You bought a home in the area; you should have thought about that.”

Another resident, John Jackson, said the upgrades could help get kids outside more and off their phones and other devices.

The village spent $19,200 last August on a full renovation and resurfacing of the courts. An additional $4,750 was spent last month for fixes after a neighbor’s tree fell onto a fence during a storm.

Trustees Mary Bess Phillips agreed with the mayor on the need to advance the project.

“The community needs to know, especially the neighbors, that the village is working towards some goal,” she said.