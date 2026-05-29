Greenport students kick off Fifth Street beach mural repainting project

Greenport High School students and the village’s Mural Committee started a new sunflower mural at Fifth Street beach. (Credit: Brendan Carpenter)

Greenport High School artists brought their paintbrushes to the Fifth Street beach on Friday to start creating a new sunflower mural on the exterior walls of the park’s comfort station.

The village’s Mural Committee organized the creative afternoon, and the supplies were donated by Riverhead Building Supply. Students also got free slices from 1943 Pizza Bar.

“We have some great aspirations for the village,” said committee co-chair Paul Henry. “There are some areas of the village that really could use some cleaning up. We’re really excited about this.”

Sunflowers were originally painted in the same spot roughly 10 years ago, but have faded over time. Mr. Henry said this seemed like the perfect opportunity for the committee to start introducing itself to the community.

1 | 4 Previous Arrow Next Arrow Credit: Brendan Carpenter Credit: Brendan Carpenter Credit: Brendan Carpenter Credit: Brendan Carpenter

Local artist Kara Hoblin of North Fork Art Collective, who’s currently the committee’s artist in residence, said the group will also be doing a class with Greenport third graders next week, where they’ll create their own paintings, inspired by the mural.

The official unveiling of the mural will be on June 12 from 4 to 6 p.m.

Mr. Henry said the Mural Committee has several other projects planned throughout the village, including at the Third Street basketball courts.