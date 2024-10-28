Dec. 10, 1942 – Oct. 18, 2024

Jean LePré, born Jean Campbell on Long Island, was a devoted wife, mother, daughter, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother and foster mom.

She married her husband Frank LePré in 1968, whom she fell in love with on a spontaneous blind date. The two decided to start a family but were challenged with Jean’s bout with uterine cancer early on. Not being able to have children of her own, Jean went on to adopt 12 children with her husband Frank. They also fostered dozens more children over the years.

The LePré family became a force to be reckoned with — an inspiring demonstration of the power of love, commitment and loyalty.

Jean LePré worked hard to make significant improvements to Long Island’s department of special education programs. She was also a dedicated member of her church, teaching Bible study regularly.

After losing her husband in the early 2000s, and her son Patrick a few years later, Jean continued to serve as a pillar of strength — opening up her heart and home to whomever needed a helping hand. She successfully battled breast cancer twice in her lifetime while never giving up her faith.

Jean passed away Oct. 18, 2024 at the age of 81. She is survived by her children: James, Brian, Patrick, George, Katie, Karen, Andrew, Michael, Steven, Gerard, Matthew, Dade and Luis. She has 12 grandchildren: Samantha, Jordanne, Kit, Jacklyn, Maria, Alison, David, Kyle, Brody, Gerard Jr., Gianna, and Lily Jean. She also leaves behind nine great-grandchildren: William, Aiden, Aurelio, Lydia, Damien, Audrey, Kameron, Hope, and Brendan.

She will be dearly missed but never forgotten.

A wake service for Jean will be held on Nov. 2, 2024 at the DeFriest-Grattan funeral home of Mattituck, from 2 to 4 p.m. and again at 7 to 9 p.m. The following day, Nov. 3, there will be a burial ceremony at Blue Point Cemetery at approximately 10 a.m.

