Monica “Mona” Nolan of Southold died Oct. 26, 2024. She was 89 years old.

The family will receive visitors Monday, Nov. 4 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, Nov. 5 at 10 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Church in Southold. Interment will follow at St. Patrick’s R.C. Cemetery in Southold.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are requested for the Naomi Berrie Diabetes Center made out to the “Trustees of Columbia University” with a note designating it for the Naomi Berrie Diabetes Center to Office of Development, 516 West 168th Street, 3rd Floor, New York, N.Y. 10032.