North Fork high school sports roundup

BOYS SOCCER

OCT. 15: SOUTHOLD 5, RIVERHEAD CHARTER 1

Sabri Ilgin’s two goals powered the Settlers (6-5-2) over the Explorers (1-10, 1-10) in League XI, their third consecutive victory. Brandon Moran contributed a goal and an assist. Nick Talobadze and Hector Javiel also scored. Riverhead Charter goalkeeper Haden Lomonaco made 18 saves, Southold’s Travis Sepenoski one.

Southold (Class C) pulled off its biggest win of the season, recording 3-1 road triumph at Mattituck (Class B) on Oct. 11. Evan Czartosieski, Hector Javiel and Gabriel Mendez tallied for the visitors. Sepenoski stopped seven shots. Anthony Soto scored for the Tuckers (8-3-2) as goalie Cris Cuellar made nine saves.

The Settlers will complete their regular season with two home matches, hosting Riverhead in a non-league affair on Friday, Oct. 18, at 4 p.m., and Pierson/Bridgehampton on Monday, Oct. 21, at 4 p.m.

OCT. 15: BABYLON 1, GREENPORT 0

Alex DeSa tallied the game-winner, off an Aidan Krollage assist, in the 55th minute to lead the Suffolk IX leaders (12-1) against the Porters (56-2). Greenport goalie Kal-El Marine produced seven saves.

Manuel Sanchez, Steven Neri, Luis Masin and Grant Heiman found the net to lead Greenport (5-5-2) to a 4-1 home win over Bridgehampton/ Pierson (1-8-1) on Wednesday, Oct. 9. Matt Malinowski and Juan Vivas Flores had assists. Wilmer Reyes Martinez scored for the visitors. Keeper Kal-El Marine produced five saves for the Porters.

Greenport will finish its regular season at Port Jefferson on Monday, Oct. 21, at 4:30 p.m.

OCT. 15: PORT JEFFERSON 3, MATTITUCK 2

For one of the few times in their 88-year soccer history, the Tuckers (8-4-2, 7-4-1) suffered their third successive defeat, as the Royals (3-9, 3-9) registered an upset win in overtime in a League IX home game. Kevin Johnston scored his second goal of the game in the second OT. Mattituck enjoyed a 2-1 lead before Marco Baranta connected for the equalizer with five minutes remaining in regulation. Justin Fox scored both goals for the Tuckers. Cuellar made five saves.

The Tuckers close out their regular season schedule, visiting arch rival Center Moriches on Thursday at 6 p.m. and welcoming Riverhead Charter on Monday, Oct. 21, at 4:30 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

OCT. 10: MATTITUCK/SOUTHOLD/GREENPORT 1, CENTER MORICHES 0

Casey Szczotka converted a penalty kick halfway through the second half to lead MSG (6-6, 3-5) over the Red Devils (1-8-2, 0-8-1). MSG goalie Emily Manwaring made seven saves.

MSG will finish its regular season slate with three games in five days. The squad will play at Port Jefferson on Saturday at 10 a.m., host Babylon on Monday, Oct. 21, at 3:30 p.m. and Kings Park on Wednesday, Oct. 23, at 4 p.m.

FOOTBALL

OCT. 9: BABYLON 35, GREENPORT/SOUTHOLD/ MATTITUCK 0

The Porters (3-2) suffered their second consecutive road loss. Aidan Winter ran for 109 yards on five carries and two touchdowns. Kai Jankow added a pair of TDs for the undefeated Panthers (5-0), who rolled to a 28-0 halftime advantage. Greenport, which is still alive for a playoff spot, hosts Center Moriches in a crucial Suffolk League IV game on Friday at 6 p.m.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

OCT. 10: MATTITUCK 25, 25, 25, SHELTER ISLAND 16, 5, 12

Claire McKenzie finished with seven kills, two blocks and three aces and Grace Quinn contributed five kills and one assist for the Tuckers (7-6, 7-5) in the League VII encounter over the Islanders (0-11, 0-11). Allie Czujko added three kills and five aces, Lizzie Fohrkolb had 10 digs. Mahnya Jiminez collected four digs and an ace. Paige Rittberg and Stella Tartaka had six assists apiece.

After Wednesday’s home match against Pierson/Bridgehampton, the Tuckers will host Babylon on Saturday, Oct. 19, at noon and Ross on Wednesday, Oct. 23, before completing the regular season at Southampton on Friday, Oct. 25.

BOYS GOLF

OCT. 10: RIVERHEAD 7, MATTITUCK 2

The Tuckers’ (8-2) hopes of sharing the League VII title ended as the Blue Waves (10-0) won their fifth successive league championship at the North Fork Country Club. Riverhead’s Colby Baron shot an even-par 35 on the front nine.

The county team championships, which include all classes, start with the opening round on Thursday, Oct. 24, and will run through Monday, Nov. 4. The seeding has not been announced yet.

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

OCT. 15: MATTITUCK 15, BABYLON 30

Senior Georgia Buckley finished first with a time of 21:13 for the Tuckers (3-2) over the Panthers (1-4) at Indian Island in the League VIII meet.

Sunken Meadow will host the boys and girls division championships on Oct. 25 and the state qualifiers on Nov. 6.

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

OCT. 15: MATTITUCK 23, BABYLON 37

Seventh-grader Diego Rodriguez (18 minutes, 25 seconds) led six Tuckers (4-1) who finished the fivekilometer course under 20 minutes against the Panthers (2-3) at Indian Island County Park in the League VIII encounter.

FIELD HOCKEY

OCT. 9: SAYVILLE 7, GREENPORT/SOUTHOLD/ MATTITUCK 0

The Porters (2-11) suffered their eighth consecutive shutout, at the Golden Flash.

Greenport will finish its regular season, hosting Rocky Point on Thursday at 3:30 p.m. before visiting Southampton on Saturday, Oct. 19, at 10:30 a.m.