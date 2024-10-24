North Fork high school sports roundup

BOYS SOCCER

GREENPORT 3, PORT JEFFERSON 2, Oct. 21: The Porters (6-6-2, 6-6-2) secured a spot in the Suffolk Class C championship game in their Suffolk League IX finale against the Royals (4-10, 4-10). Daniel Rivas, Michael Secaida and Bryan Sosa scored in the first half for Greenport, which grabbed a 3-1 advantage. Jostin Cajas registered two assists. Goalkeeper Kal-El Marine notched six saves.

Greenport and archrival Southold will battle for the Class C crown at Diamond in the Pines in Coram on Monday, Nov. 4, at 3 p.m. Since no Class C school competes in Nassau County, the winner will advance directly to the Southeast Regional, which will be held at Diamond in the Pines Saturday, Nov. 9, at 2 p.m. Southold or Greenport will meet the winner of the Section I vs. IX match-up. The regionals winner will qualify for the state semifinals in Middletown on Friday, Nov. 15. The final is on Saturday, Nov. 16.

SOUTHOLD 5, PIERSON/BRIDGE-HAMPTON 0, Oct. 21: Nick Talobadze collected two goals and an assist for the Settlers (7-6-2, 7-5-2), who completed their League IX season by winning four of their final five games. Joshua Uguna, Luis Perez and Brandon Moran also found the net for Southold, which outscored its foes 19-5 in its last five matches. The Settlers had scored only seven goals in their previous 10 contests. Goalkeeper Travis Sepenoski was called on to make one save en route to his fourth shutout. The Whalers finished at 2-11-1.

MATTITUCK 3, RIVERHEAD CHARTER 1 Oct. 21: The Tuckers (9-5-2, 8-5-1) snapped a four-game losing streak as Andy Mancia tallied twice in the League IX match. Connor Searl, who assisted on both goals, also found the net against the Explorers (1-13, 1-13). Goalkeeper Cris Cuellar needed to make only one save.

Mattituck lost at Center Moriches (13-3, 11-3) on Oct. 17, 6-0, surrendering three goals in each half. Joe Hiller registered a hat-trick for the Red Devils as Marquise Miles, Alex Rotunda and Matthew Uruchima added goals. Cuellar had 10 saves.

These two teams are expected to meet in the Class B semifinals at Center Moriches on Friday, Nov. 1, at 4 p.m. Top-seeded Babylon (14-1-1, 14-0-0) will take on the winner in the championship game at Diamond in the Pines on Tuesday, Nov. 5, at 3:30 p.m.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

BABYLON 25, 25, 25, MATTITUCK 13, 17, 22; Oct. 19: The Panthers (9-6, 9-6) swept all three sets at Mattituck (8-7, 8-6) in League VII. The Class B semifinals are set for Saturday, Nov. 2, time TBA, with the final scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 6, at 6:30 p.m. at the top-seeded school. CENTER MORICHES 25, 25, 25, GREENPORT/ SOUTHOLD 12, 15, 19 The Porters (6-9, 6-9) were swept in straight sets by the visiting Red Devils (14-2, 14-2). Greenport will finish its season at Shelter Island on Saturday, Oct. 26.

FIELD HOCKEY

SOUTHAMPTON 5, GREENPORT/ SOUTHOLD 1: Chloe Manwaring scored the lone goal for the Porters (2-14, 2-14) in the fourth quarter in their Division II finale against the Mariners (3-13). Goalie Alison Erwin made 15 saves.

BOYS GOLF

MATTITUCK QUALIFIES FOR COUNTY PLAYOFFS: The 14th-seeded Tuckers will host No. 19 Connetquot in the first round of the county tournament at North Fork Country Club on Thursday, Oct. 24. Mattituck (8-2) finished second to Riverhead (10-0) in League VI. The winner will meet host and third-seeded Mount Sinai in the second round on Monday, Oct. 28. The quarterfinals are scheduled for Oct. 30 and the semifinals and finals are set for Nov. 4.

BOYS AND GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

MATTITUCK AND SOUTHOLD IN DIVISIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS: The Tuckers and Settlers will compete at the county divisional championships at Sunken Meadow State Park on Friday, Oct. 25, at 1 p.m. The state qualifiers will be held at the same venue Wednesday, Nov. 6, at 1 p.m.