Community Calendar of Events: March 6, 2025

Pastor Natalie Wimberly inside Greenport’s Clinton Memorial AME Zion Church in 2020. (Credit: David Benthal)

All ages

Sunday, March 9, 4 p.m.: It’s Tea Time with the Rev. Natalie Wimberly at Clinton Memorial AME Zion Church, 614 Third St., Greenport. Event in honor of Frances H. Mims. Tickets: $10, adults; $5, children.

Saturday, March 8, 10 a.m.-noon: Needle-Felted Egg Workshop led by artist Michele Miroff in the Hudson-Sydlowski House at Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead. Tickets: $30, members; $40 nonmembers. Register in advance: hallockville.org.

Saturday, March 8, 2-4 p.m.: Cutchogue St. Patrick’s Day Parade, sponsored by the North Fork Chamber of Commerce and Cutchogue Fire Department, starting at the traffic light on Cox Lane and Route 25. All local civic groups and fire departments invited.

Saturday, March 15, 9 a.m.: Leprechaun Fun-Run in Jamesport sponsored by Riverhead Recreation; run, walk, or jig your way one mile from Miamogue Point to the George Young Community Center. Participants will receive light refreshments and a T-shirt. Register early: apps.daysmartrecreation.com.

Art

Friday, March 7, 5-7 p.m.: Art reception for solo exhibition featuring mixed media works by local artist Marta Baumiller, at Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library. Sponsored by Friends of the Library. Free.

Fundraisers

Sunday, March 9, 9 a.m.: Basic Life Support CPR Fundraiser at North Fork Cheer, 22355 County Road 48, Cutchogue. Learn or relearn basic CPR and support North Fork Cheer athletes. Tickets: $65. Registration: 631-680-9223.

Wednesday and Thursday, March 12-13, noon-8 p.m.: East End Lions Club hosts Corned Beef & Cabbage (or Flounder) meal at The Clam Bar @ Alize Brewing, 10560 Main Road, Mattituck. Proceeds support high school scholarships, sight-related work and community causes. 50/50 raffle. Takeout and inside dining. Tickets $30; available at the door or reserve at 631-734-5897.

In the garden

Sunday, March 16, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.: Garden Supplies Swap sponsored by Riverhead Recreation by the basketball court at Stotzky Park, Columbus Avenue, Riverhead. Bring your gently used gardening supplies — pots, tools, seeds, etc. — and swap them for something else.

Meetings

Saturday, March 8, 10 a.m.: ReWild NoFo chapter meeting at The Vine Church, 43960 Middle Road, Southold. Early spring sowing demo, local compost programs and roundtable discussions for chapter meetings and events. Information: [email protected].

Tuesday, March 11, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.: The Peconic Amateur Radio Club hosts open house at the Custer Institute and Observatory, 1115 Main Bayview Road, Southold. Learn more about the world of amateur radio and community service.

Music

Sunday, March 9, 3 p.m.: Concert showcasing Gil McLean and the folk music of America and the British Isles, at Floyd Memorial Library. Free.

Saturday, March 15, 3 p.m.: Performance by award-winning violinist Sirena Huang and pianist Chih-Yi Chen, sponsored by Shelter Island Friends of Music, at Shelter Island Presbyterian Church, 32 North Ferry Road. Free. Donations appreciated.

The natural world

Friday, March 7, 8-9:30 a.m.: Friday morning birding with Tom Damiani at the Ruth Oliva Preserve (Dam Pond), 10580 N.Y.-25, East Marion. Expect to see buffleheads, horned grebes and red-breasted mergansers. Free. Registration required: northforkaudubon.org.

Saturday, March 15, 3-5 p.m.: Honey Harvest Get-Together with Chris Kelly at Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead. Harvesting and bottling of honey straight from hives. Take home 4 oz. jar of fresh honey. Includes refreshments. Tickets: $40, members; $50, nonmembers: hallockville.org.

Sunday, March 16, noon: Return of the Osprey, nest installation and marine debris cleanup at Breakwater Beach in Mattituck. Free.

Tuesday, March 18, 8-10 a.m.: Tuesdays with Tom at the Paul Stoutenburgh Preserve, 63455 Main Road, Southold. Potential osprey and winter waterfowl sightings. Free. Registration required: northforkaudubon.org.

Theater

Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays, March 14-30: The play-within-a-play Michael Frayn comedy “Noises Off” at North Fork Community Theatre, 12700 Old Sound Ave., Mattituck. Friday’s and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m.; Sunday matinee at 2:30 p.m. Tickets $30: nfct.com.

The written word

Saturday, March 8, 3 p.m.: Author talk featuring Steve Wick’s novel, ‘The Ruins,’ at Floyd Memorial Library. Follows a police chief trying to solve a murder mystery in 1954 Lindenhurst, Long Island. Free.

Ongoing events

Tuesdays, noon-3:30 p.m.: Bingo at Southold American Legion, 51655 Main Road. 631-765-2276.

Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.: North Shore United Methodist Thrift Store, 260 Route 25A, Wading River. Bargains galore. Information: 631-929-6075.

Friday mornings 10 a.m.-noon: The Riverhead/Jamesport Homemakers meet at the George Young Community Center, 446 South Jamesport Ave., Jamesport. Knit, crochet and sew for charity. New members welcome. Information: 631-765-1768.

Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.: Orient Congregational Church Thrift Shop, 23045 Main Road, Orient. Clothes, jewelry, furnishings and more. Donations accepted. Information: 631-323-2665.

Saturdays, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.: Docent-led tours at Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead. Tickets: $15, adults; $10, seniors and children. 631-298-5292, hallockville.org.

Saturdays, 8 p.m.-midnight: Stargazing at Custer Observatory, 1080 Main Bayview Road, Southold, weather permitting. Suggested donation: adults, $5; under 12, $3. 631-765-2626, custerobservatory.org.

Saturdays and Sundays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.: Blacksmithing demonstrations with Tom Barry at Village Blacksmith Shop, 101 Front St., Greenport. 631-477-2100, eastendseaport.org.

Sundays, 1:30-4:30 p.m.: Docent-led tours at Southold Indian Museum, 1080 Main Bayview Road, Southold. Tickets: $10, adults; free, children and K-12 students. Email to arrange tours Monday through Friday. Information: [email protected].

Through April: Free house tours of Tuthill House Museum offered by Mattituck-Laurel Historical Society, 18200 Main Road, Mattituck. Private walking tours about local history: $20, nonmembers; $15, members; free under 12. Schedule a tour: 631-745-2752.

Exhibitions

Through mid-March: “Great Americans: Selected Paintings (2013-2024)” exhibit by artist and filmmaker Ajamu Kojo, at North Fork Arts Center, 211 Front St., Greenport. Features portraits meticulously crafted using the Mischtechnik style. Opening reception Saturday, Feb. 8, 4:30-6 p.m. Information: northfork-artscenter.org.

Through March: The Art of Joan Curran: A Celebration of Her Portraits, Landscapes and Still Life Works on display at Southold Free Library, upstairs in the Lucy Hallock Folk room. Opening reception, Saturday, Feb. 8, from 1-3 p.m. Visit southoldlibrary.org for exhibit times.

Through March: “Industry of the North Fork” by The Light Painters Photography Club, at Mattituck-Laurel Library Art Gallery. Features the industries that shape our community — farming, viticulture, fishing, aquaculture, tourism and more. Free.

Through April 1: “Shared Visions,” at Love Lan Kitchen, Mattituck. An eclectic collection by local artists Fran Liburt, Trisha DeBlasio, Lee Harned, Robin Ziemacki, Penny McCallion and Imelda Corcoran Farrell that displays the beauty and light of the North Fork.

Through April: “The Trilogy of Jazz” at Suffolk County Historical Society Museum. Second month of exhibit includes accompanying exhibit “Women in Jazz,” with a lecture and performance Saturday, March 8, at 1 p.m. Includes light refreshments. Tickets: free, members; $5, nonmembers. RSVP: 631-727-2881, ext. 100. Information: suffolkcountyhistoricalsociety.org.

Wednesdays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.: ‘Striking a Chord: Suffolk County’s Early Music Identity’ at Suffolk County Historical Society Museum, 300 West Main St., Riverhead. Examples of early instruments, early composers, immigration influence and recording technology advancements. 631-727-2881, suffolkcountyhistoricalsociety.org.

At the libraries

Our local libraries host a variety of events for all ages. For calendars and more information:

Riverhead Free Library, 631-727-3228, riverheadlibrary.org.

Mattituck-Laurel Library, 631-298-4134, mattitucklaurellibrary.org.

Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library, 631-734-6360, cutchoguelibrary.org.

Southold Free Library, 631-765-2077, southoldlibrary.org.

Floyd Memorial Library, Greenport, 631-477-0660, floydmemoriallibrary.org.

CALENDAR POLICY



The calendar is a sampling of in-person events planned by local nonprofit organizations. Events must be open to the general public and be not-for-profit, nonpartisan and nonsectarian in nature. Send information about in-person events to [email protected]; the deadline is Friday at noon. In-person, virtual and online events may be posted at northforker.com/submit-event.