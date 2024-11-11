Alvah “Skip” B. Goldsmith of Southold passed away Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was 85.

The family will receive friends Thursday, Nov. 14 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold, where American Legion Post 803 Services will be held at 7 p.m., followed by Southold Fire Department Firematic Services at 7:30 p.m., and Masonic Services at 8 p.m.

Funeral services will take place Friday, Nov. 15 at 10 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church of Southold, officiated by Reverend Doctor Peter J. Kelley.

Interment with U.S. Military Honors will follow at the Southold Presbyterian Cemetery, behind the church.