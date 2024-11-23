Blotter: Two cases of identity theft in one week

On Nov. 13, a Peconic man reported being a victim of identity theft. He said the trouble began Aug. 14, when he received a “strange” call from someone trying to verify Capital One bank information. He grew skeptical and hung up. A day later, he discovered that the minimum monthly payment on a credit card had increased from $10,000 to $15,000. He contacted Capital One, who confirmed that his identity information has been used to open seven new credit cards, after someone was able to access his bank account and change addresses, phone numbers and other personal information. The fraudulent credit card charges were reversed by the bank, according to Southold police, and the man’s credit is being monitored for further incursions.

On Nov. 13, Southold police received reports of a man yelling in the street near the intersection of Front Street and Fourth Avenue. in Greenport. A responding officer located Robert Falato, 42, of Basking Ridge, N.J., who was allegedly intoxicated and yelling racial taunts at “a high volume.” Mr. Falato was allegedly warned numerous times to stop, but continued, and was arrested. Police said he was held at headquarters due to his level of intoxication.

On Nov. 14, a Mattituck man reported being the victim of an online scam. Police said he came to headquarters and told investigators that he found a listing on eBay and purchased two plots of land in Williams, Ariz., for a total of $2,800 by sending a personal check to the purported landowner. He said he has heard nothing since. An investigation is ongoing, according to police.

On Nov. 14, a Cutchogue man reported that he was a victim of identity theft, after someone opened accounts in his name with Wells Fargo and Goldman Sachs. The man learned of the alleged fraud when he received a Wells Fargo debit card and Goldman Sachs monthly statements in the mail. He told authorities to date he has not lost any money.

On Nov. 15, the Southold Town Clerk reported to police that he was contacted by Dime Bank regarding a fraudulent check for $400 that appeared to have been issued by the town clerk’s office. Dime confirmed to the clerk that the check was fraudulent and that no money had been withdrawn from the town clerk’s account. The clerk told police that this was the second such incident recently, and wanted to document it.

On Nov. 15, Kathleen Bozsnyak of Cutchogue, 35, was arrested for allegedly driving while intoxicated after her vehicle was observed failing to maintain its lane while traveling east on Route 48.

On Nov. 17, a patrol officer spotted a driver drinking from what appeared to be a clear bottle while traveling westbound on Main Road in Greenport. The officer followed the vehicle, allegedly watched it fail to maintain its lane and initiated a traffic stop. According to police, Angel Hernandez-Garcia, 35, of Greenport displayed bloodshot eyes and the scent of alcohol was detected coming from his vehicle. A six pack of Corona beer in clear bottles — with one bottle missing — was observed inside the vehicle, and an open bottle, “cold to the touch,” was allegedly discovered in the back seat. Mr. Hernandez-Garcia was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.