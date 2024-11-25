Daily Update

Daily Update: Memorial Monday: North Fork mourns the loss of Alvah ‘Skip’ Goldsmith

By The Suffolk Times

Craig Goldsmith (from left), Alvah Goldsmith Jr., and Glenn Goldsmith celebrated Goldsmith’s Boat Shop’s 100th anniversary last spring. The family-owned business is widely considered the longest-running marine dealership in the industry. (Steve Wick file photo)

Here are the headlines for Monday, November 25.

SUFFOLK TIMES

Memorial Monday: North Fork mourns the loss of Alvah ‘Skip’ Goldsmith

Mattituck girl scouts collect beach trash, unveil ‘marine masterpieces’

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Top local athletes sign college commitment letters

New recovery home open in Riverhead

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Paw Print: The World of Peter Waldner

NORTHFORKER

Raise a glass to Sparkling Pointe’s award-winning Topaz Impèrial Rosé

SOUTHFORKER

Southforker Stories: Miloski Poultry Farm is in it for the long haul

