Daily Update: Memorial Monday: North Fork mourns the loss of Alvah ‘Skip’ Goldsmith
Here are the headlines for Monday, November 25.
SUFFOLK TIMES
Memorial Monday: North Fork mourns the loss of Alvah ‘Skip’ Goldsmith
Mattituck girl scouts collect beach trash, unveil ‘marine masterpieces’
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Top local athletes sign college commitment letters
New recovery home open in Riverhead
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Paw Print: The World of Peter Waldner
NORTHFORKER
Raise a glass to Sparkling Pointe’s award-winning Topaz Impèrial Rosé
SOUTHFORKER
Southforker Stories: Miloski Poultry Farm is in it for the long haul
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.