Farms for the Future helps Army veteran give back

Tim Curry has big plans to help veterans transition to a fulfilling and enriching civilian life. (Credit: Deborah Wetzel)

From the war-torn deserts of Afghanistan to a tranquil field at Charnews Farm in Southold, Tim Curry is the first U.S. Army veteran to participate in the Peconic Land Trust’s Farms for the Future program.

Since 2008, with the support of the Trust, more than 100 new farmers have tried their hand at agriculture on the North and South forks — and many have gone on to flourish independently. This year, there are 47 emerging and established farmers leasing 371 acres of farmland from the Trust.

The okra, squash, watermelon, pumpkins and dahlias Mr. Curry harvested from the summer are now just clumps of dusty brown and green vegetation. Using his own savings from his military service and a small VA disability pension, he is cultivating 2.5 acres of the farm’s 23 acres and supplementing his income with landscaping jobs.

Mr. Curry explained how he transitioned from the battlefield to farming. “It keeps me motivated. I’m lucky to be here and live my own American dream, because a lot of people have given their lives for the flag and I have to keep working for them,” he said. The first year, determined to become a hard-working farmer, he tilled the land by hand because he didn’t have the resources to rent a tractor.

“My friend’s mom, Mary Jo Smith in Southold, knew I was always interested in farming and she told me about the Peconic Land Trust. I grew up out here, and it’s always been in me,” Mr. Curry said. In 2018, he met with the Land Trust team, and soon after, he began farming.

“He got a unanimous ‘yes’ from us to be in the Farms for the Future Incubator Program,” said Dan Heston, director of agricultural programs for the Land Trust. “I knew that with his military background he would prove himself.”

Mr. Curry sells only about 10% of his yearly crop; the rest goes to charity. So far this year, he has donated 1,800 pounds of produce to Southold’s Center for Advocacy, Support and Transformation, the VA and local churches. “And he also volunteered to manage the CAST Garden at Charnews,” Mr. Heston said, and plans use it to grow flowers while his main plot will be mostly okra.

Dedicated to supporting fellow service members, Mr. Curry also helped 140 veterans file their disability claims this year. “They’re struggling and they want to get ahead,” he said, noting that he struggled to adjust after returning from Afghanistan in 2012. “I want to teach them about the GI bill.”

And yet another new chapter could be on the horizon for Mr. Curry. He and Mr. Heston are exploring turning the old main house at Charnews Farm into a home for vets. “My long-term goal is to have a group that can help take care of the property, to rebuild themselves mentally and physically as well as take pride in their work and living environment,” Mr. Curry said.

“We’re 100% in support of vets. We’re going to come up with a way to make [the farmhouse] affordable housing for them,” Mr. Heston said. “The Land Trust is looking into different ways to make this veteran support program happen and become a component of the overall Farms for the Future Program.” Mr. Curry would be the preserve manager, overseeing the vets in the house and the farm.

“It would give them a chance to be independent and build a new life outside of the military,” Mr. Heston said.