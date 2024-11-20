First Baptist Church of Cutchogue celebrates centennial 

After the sale of a church-owned property up the road, First Baptist Church leadership plans to renovate its current 100-year-old building. (Credit: Deborah Wetzel)

On Sunday, to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the First Baptist Church of Cutchogue on Sound Avenue, men in stylish suit jackets and women in their sophisticated Sunday best filled the historic church. Many were dressed in vibrant shades of purple to mirror what the royalty wore in the Bible, and they hugged, kissed and shook hands with one another.

Led by the Rev. Sam R. Fulford Sr. and Deacon Calvin Milden in a mass to honor the centennial, about 60 Baptist congregants sang, clapped, swayed in their seats and stomped their feet to uplifting hymns, inspirational songs and prayers. A spirited organist/singer, accompanied by a guitarist, spurred on the lively music and crowd.

“Today is a special occasion. Amen! Thank God for his blessing this past week,” Mr. Milden told the audience. Rev. Fulford then offered a prayer to the bowed heads of the parishioners. “We thank you God that we are still in the land of the living; you have been so good to us.”

Patricia Fulford, wife of the reverend, recanted the church’s history, speaking about how its origins began north of Sound Avenue in a little schoolhouse on Oregon Road in Cutchogue in 1924. “When the congregation flourished, church leaders bought a quarter acre property on Sound Avenue for $866, and that’s where we are today.”

Rev. Fulford followed his wife’s presentation by introducing County Executive Edward Romaine. “You think about 100 years and what life was like then, and how things have changed. But the one constant that hasn’t changed is our faith in God!” Many responded with applause and an exuberant “Amen!” Mr. Romaine handed the reverend a proclamation from Suffolk County naming Sunday, Nov. 17, the First Baptist Church day.

The microphone was next handed over to Southold Town Supervisor Al Krupski. “Think about the commitment it took to build this church and the commitment to sustain it. Congratulations!” The town’s proclamation handed to Rev. Fulford “represents the appreciation we have for your faith.”

Sunday was a very special day for 87-year-old Susan Mason of Riverhead; the church was built by her grandparents and many others a century ago. “I’ve been coming to this church since the ‘40s, and it was one of the first Black Baptist churches on the North Fork,” she said. Ms. Mason still drives from Riverhead to worship; she doesn’t want to go to any other church. “My whole family was devoted to religion. My uncles were deacons here.”

According to the reverend, the congregation is about 30 parishioners. “The pandemic, retirement, internet masses, people moving away and an aging population are all factors in why our congregation is small.”

The humble church with reddish brown carpeting, 16 time-worn red cushioned pews, white plaster walls and ceiling, blue, pink and yellow dappled stained-glass windows, and a modest wood altar and pulpit needs some updating, according to church leadership. “We’re standing on the shoulders of our forefathers, but we are rooted and grounded in the work of the Lord. It’s been neglected as a place of worship; it’s 100 years old,” he said.

The building will soon be renovated. Twenty-two years ago, the congregation bought a 3.6-acre plot a mile west from the church on Sound Avenue. The property contains a larger church, but Rev. Fulford said it is too big and therefore will be sold. “We don’t want to worship there. We don’t want to renovate that building. We want to be here because it’s more affordable.”

The goal, with the money from the sale of the property down the road, is to transform the building and bring more people to the church. The tentative plans include enlarging the basement kitchen and possibly adding an office. And the church’s programs — Sunday school and bible study — will also benefit from the sale.

Real estate broker John de Reeder with Douglas Elliman Realty in Mattituck said the property has been for sale since mid-September. “It’s listed for $1.235 million and is AC-zoned, meaning agriculture and residential,” he said. The 9,000-square-foot building sits back from Sound Avenue. “It could be used for a school, for a YMCA … Any town or municipality could use it.”

“This church is a beacon in the Cutchogue community. It creates harmony and a warm feeling. It’s a good place to be,” said Rev. Fulford.