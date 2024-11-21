Jean A. Cameron of Cutchogue passed away at home on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024. She was 94 years old.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, Dec. 1, from noon-2 and 5-7 p.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, Dec., at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck, officiated by Father Michael Bartholomew.

Interment will follow at Calverton National Cemetery, where Jean will be laid to rest with her late husband, Clemence.