New helicopters added at 106th Rescue Wing

The new choppers help equip the 106th with one of the Air National Guard’s most modern fleets. (Credit: Amanda Olsen)

The 106th Rescue Wing held a conversion ceremony at Francis S. Gabreski Air National Guard Base in Westhampton Beach recently to commemorate its transition to a fleet of brand new Pave Hawk helicopters. The ceremony celebrated the official conversion to the HH-60W Jolly Green II.

The 106th Rescue Wing is a unit of the New York Air National Guard. The primary mission of these helicopters is to conduct combat search and rescue operations to recover downed aircrew or other personnel in conflict zones. But the aircrafts are also essential to other operations, including civil search and rescue, emergency aeromedical evacuation, disaster relief, international aid and NASA space shuttle support. The new choppers join the recently added HC-130J Combat Kings, large cargo and transport planes already in use, making the 106th one of the Air National Guard’s most modern units.

During the ceremony the wing leadership honored Tech. Sgt. Michael Tessar, a West Islip resident, naming him the first dedicated crew chief for the HH-60Ws.

“As advancements in military aircraft technology continue, so too will the skills of myself and my fellow maintainers and aircrew,” Tech. Sgt. Tessar said. “It’s an exciting time to be a part of the Air National Guard, especially within the 106th, where we are at the forefront of these innovations and ready to meet all challenges that lie ahead.”