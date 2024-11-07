North Fork organizations recognize veterans this year

Community members can attend the Southold American Legion Griswold-Terry-Glover Post 803’s Veterans Day Services this year on Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. (Credit: File photo)

Organizations across Riverhead and Southold towns show up for local veterans year in and year out. 2024 will be no different, bringing opportunities to recognize those who fight for our freedom with ceremonies at local memorials, free food, music and even a wedding.

Southold American Legion Griswold-Terry-Glover Post 803 welcomes community members to its annual Veterans Day ceremony on Monday, Nov. 11, at 11 a.m. on the legion’s front lawn at 51655 Main Road, Southold. Color Guard Commander Jeff Chagnon will kick things off with a presentation of the colors, followed by roughly 100 marching Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps cadets from Southold, Greenport and Mattituck, according to post Commander Dave DeFriest.

There will be remarks from Legion Post second vice commander David Wilburn, American Legion Auxiliary president Joan Cochran and Southold Town Supervisor Al Krupski. A prayer will be led by Chaplain Barry Charles before awards are presented to those who have maintained 50 continuous years of legion membership.

Following the ceremony, the Southold Rotary Club will serve breakfast inside the legion post. At noon, the American Legion Auxiliary and Long Island Cares will distribute free frozen turkey, chicken or ham dinners to veterans who preordered.

In Greenport, Brecknock Hall, in partnership with Peconic Landing, will host its 12th annual Veterans Day Wedding Giveback on Sunday, Nov. 10. This year’s winning couple, who will be married that day, are U.S. Navy Chief Boatswain’s Mate Alexander Padworski, of Mattituck and his fiancee, Heather Tricoli.

Mr. Padworski has been an active-duty service member since 2011. Throughout his service, he has earned the Navy/Marine Corps Achievement Medal, the Good Conduct Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal and the Military Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal.

Members of the Riverhead community will gather Monday, Nov. 11, at 11 a.m. at the War Memorial at 330 Court St. for the annual Veterans Day remembrance, organized by the Riverhead Combined Veterans Committee. The century-old tradition honors service members on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month.

Also on Monday, Calverton National Cemetery will host its annual ceremony in the assembly area at 1 p.m. to commemorate the service and sacrifice of our nation’s veterans, orchestrated by the Support Committee for Calverton National Cemetery.

In addition to the Monday ceremonies, on Sunday, Nov. 10, the No Doubt World Famous Monday Night Band will present “In Memoriam of Charles Cardona,” the band’s conductor from 1972 to 1984. The performance will take place in the Charles Cardona Auditorium at Riverhead High School, named for Mr. Cardona, who also conducted the high school band from 1959 to 1995.

“That’s what we’re trying to do — to honor him,” said former Southold music teacher Rene Suprina, a Cardona family friend. “He was a really, really special man.”

The band will play a variety of Mr. Cardona’s favorite selections by Alfred Reed, Karl King, Ralph Vaughan William and more. The ceremony will also honor veterans with a performance of the Armed Forces Salute.

Also in Riverhead, veterans and their families are invited to visit the Long Island Aquarium on Monday, Veterans will be admitted free and family members for half-price. Tickets must be purchased in person with the veteran presenting valid identification.