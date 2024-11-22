Southold, other towns vote Democrat in election

A bi-lingual voting sign directed voters into the firehouse to cast their votes. (Credit: Chris Francescani)

Southold, along with the other three East End towns, voted solidly for Democrat Kamala Harris over Republican President-elect Donald Trump in the Nov. 5 presidential election.

Source: Suffolk County Board of Elections (Credit: Angela Colangelo)

According to Suffolk County Board of Elections (BOE) results, Southold went Democratic in the voting for president, with Ms. Harris receiving 52.52% of the vote, to Mr. Trump’s 47.48%, a margin in Ms. Harris’ favor of 688 votes.

Ms. Harris won 67.53% of ballots cast on Shelter Island, or 1,356 votes. Mr. Trump won 32.47%, or 652 votes. That’s a margin of 704 ballots cast.

In Southampton the vote was closer, according to the BOE, but still in favor of Ms. Harris. She received 53.39% to Mr. Trump’s 46.61%, for a winning margin of 2,074 votes.

East Hampton voters went for the Democratic candidate by 66.06% of votes cast, to 33.94% of voters who voted for Mr. Trump, a winning margin for Ms. Harris of 4,357 votes.

In Riverhead, the BOE tally had Mr. Trump coming out on top by 57.85% over Ms. Harris’ 42.15%, a winning margin of 2,672 votes.

Mr. Trump took 53% of votes cast for all of Long Island.