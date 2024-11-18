Thomas E. Fox Sr. of Mattituck passed away on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. He was 80 years old.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Helen Fox; son Thomas E. Fox Jr. and daughter Susan M. Benken (James); brother Bob Fox (Cathleen); sister Patricia Fox; and countless nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by siblings Albert, Hazel, Ernest, Donald, Betty, Mildred, Ethel, Shirley, David and George; and daughter-in-law Bobbi Jo Fox.

Tom loved his family and would do anything for them at any time. He worked in construction and was always tinkering with something at home. He was a pillar of the community, donating his time to play Santa for various stores and charities. He loved kids and enjoyed seeing the smiles, and sometimes scared, looks in their faces when meeting the big guy. Many parents used him as a threat to make their kids behave when they saw “Santa.” He always played the part with his signature red t-shirt, suspenders and Santa hat hanging out of his back pocket.

He loved to travel, race cars with his brothers; number 707 and watching NASCAR. He was an all around good man and will be missed by all that knew and loved him. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, Nov. 20 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. Funeral service will be held on Thursday, Nov. 21 at 10 a.m. in the DeFriest-Grattan Chapel. Interment to follow at Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery in Cutchogue. In lieu of flowers donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital would be appreciated.

