Blotter: Firewood stand repeatedly robbed

On Dec. 5, a Riverhead man with a Middle Road firewood stand reported that over the last couple of months his cash box has repeatedly been broken into and the money stolen. He estimated he has lost $100 to date. Three days later, the man reported to police that four piles of firewood from the stand had also gone missing, noting that he keeps inventory of the wood.

On Dec. 2, a Mattituck resident reported to police that sometime between Nov. 24 and Dec. 2, someone kicked in and broke three wooden garage door panels. It was not immediately clear whether anything had been stolen, according to police, but detectives will review footage from a trail camera at the edge of the property.

On Dec. 3, a resident of an apartment complex on North Road in Greenport contacted police after reviewing her security video to report that, while contractors were working inside her apartment, one of her neighbors, opened her front door and yelled an expletive at them. She said noise complaints from this neighbor have been ongoing for some time. Police interviewed the neighbor, who complained that the contractors were “very loud each day they’ve been working” there. The neighbor was advised to call police next time there was a noise issue, and not to open neighbors’ front doors.

On Dec. 3, police were notified by a Southold Town Hall employee of ongoing fraudulent bank activity. The employee said she had previously reported suspicious transactions. An investigation is ongoing, according to police.

On Dec. 4, police were notified of a woman panhandling on Love Lane in Mattituck. A responding officer observed the woman “preaching the word of God to anyone who would listen.” The officer interviewed the woman, who said she was a homeless missionary waiting for a train. She was advised of panhandling laws and no further action was taken, according to police.

On Dec. 8, a Greenport man called police to report smoke at his residence. He and his wife were able to get outside, and Greenport and East Marion firefighters responded and extinguished a fire. A town building inspector on scene condemned the residence and detectives were notified.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.