Blotter: Theft of chainsaw from Orient shed

On Nov. 25, a Mattituck woman at the Southold Town Human Services center on Pacific Street called police to report an individual sleeping in the garbage container on the property. The individual, 24, told police he is homeless and does not have a cellphone. He was given information about a homeless shelter in Aquebogue, but declined further assistance and left the area without incident, police said.

On Nov. 25, around 12:30 p.m., Southold police responded to a residential address on New Suffolk Avenue in Mattituck to check for “squatters,” according to a police report. Responding officers did not find any individuals, but saw “signs that subjects were possibly sleeping there,” including clothes and blankets on the floor. Police said they would conduct extra patrols in the area. Fifteen minutes later, police responded to another report of squatters at another address on New Suffolk Avenue, but did not find anyone there.

On Nov. 25, a Southold man, 79, reported being the victim of identity theft. He told police he attempted to open an account with Verizon, but was advised that an account had already been opened in his name in September, and that in order to proceed, he owed $90. He reported the incident to Verizon as fraud, and police provided him with an identity theft worksheet.

On Nov. 25, police responded to Soundview Avenue in Southold in response to residents smelling smoke, and located a homeowner who was burning his leaves. The man was advised that Suffolk County is currently under a statewide burn ban due to increased fire risk, and that burning leaves was not allowed in Southold Town. The homeowner was also reminded of recent wildfires in the area. He extinguished the fire without incident, according to police, and was apologetic about his actions.

On Nov. 27, an East Marion man reported being the victim of an online scam. He told police that he had used Apple Pay to pay an unknown individual on Facebook Marketplace $400 for a set of golf clubs, but that once the payment went through, the Facebook Marketplace account and contact phone number had been deleted. He asked police to document the incident with a police report.

On Nov. 27, a Greenport woman who said she was out of town for an extended period contacted police, saying that she “believed her boyfriend would not take proper care of her cat” at her Fifth Street residence and “requested [police] bring the cat to a shelter.” Responding officers later notified the woman that they were unable to make contact with the boyfriend in person or by phone.

On Nov. 28, shortly after midnight, police responded to reports of a fight at the Mattituck 7-Eleven. Following an investigation, four juveniles were arrested, as was Michael Schulam, 18, of Kings Park, who was charged with alleged third-degree criminal mischief, according to police.

On Nov. 28, police received a report of two people living on the grounds of the Mattituck Historical Society. Responding officers located two people — a 26-year-old Riverhead woman and a 31-year-old Yaphank man — who told police they work there, and have been living in their car. After speaking with police, they left the area “to possibly get a hotel [room].”

On Nov. 29, a Mattituck man observed a Hampton Bays man at the scene of a car accident “being aggressive towards an elderly woman and her daughter.” The Mattituck man told the Hampton Bays man to “back off and stop screaming at the ladies … with that [the Hampton Bays man] shoved [him] to the ground.” The Mattituck man, 70, sustained a cut on the back of his head from hitting the sidewalk, but declined to press charges. He was transported to Peconic Bay Medical Center for evaluation.

On Nov. 29, police received reports of an unknown man in a Ford F-150 pickup truck dump multiple bags of garbage at the dead end of Webb Street in Greenport. A responding officer found a piece of mail belonging to the suspect in one of the garbage bags, but was unable to locate the man or the truck. An investigation is ongoing, according to police.

On Nov. 30, police received an iPhone crash detection alert near a location in Mattituck. Police made contact by phone with the owner, who said he had left his cell phone on the roof of his car and when he drove away, the phone flew off the roof. No further action was taken.

On Dec. 1, an Orient man reported that on the night of Nov. 28, he observed on his surveillance camera an individual come onto his property through a deer fence, enter his shed and take his chainsaw. The homeowner wanted only to document the incident, according to police.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.