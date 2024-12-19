Calendar of Events: Dec. 19, 2024

Friday, Dec. 20, 3 p.m.: Piano recital featuring Paolo Bartolani at Castello di Borghese Vineyard, 17150 Route 48, Mattituck. Cheese, wine and meet ‘n greet at 3 p.m.; recital at 4 p.m. Program features Schumann, Respighi and Beethoven. (Credit: courtesy photo)

Holiday

Sunday, Dec. 22, 2-4 p.m.: Holiday Crafts and Letters to Santa at VeMe Studio, 214 Front St., Greenport. Decorate holiday crafts and write and drop off letters to Santa. Light refreshments served. Free.

Sunday, Dec. 29, 5 p.m.: Menorah Lighting at Mitchell Park, Greenport; followed by refreshments and latkes at Congregation Tifereth Israel synagogue, 519 Fourth St. Free.

Meetings

Tuesday, Dec. 24, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.: The Peconic Amateur Radio Club hosts open house at the Custer Institute and Observatory, 1115 Main Bayview Road, Southold. Learn more about the world of amateur radio and community service.

Music

Friday, Dec. 20, 3 p.m.: Piano recital featuring Paolo Bartolani at Castello di Borghese Vineyard, 17150 Route 48, Mattituck. Cheese, wine and meet ‘n greet at 3 p.m.; recital at 4 p.m. Program features Schumann, Respighi and Beethoven. Free. Must reserve tickets in advance: ritesmusic.org.

Friday, Dec. 20, 5:30-7:30 p.m.: Acoustic Jam Session, sponsored by Friends of the Library, at Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library, 27550 Main Road. For musicians of all ages, styles of acoustic music and levels of ability; audience members welcome. Bring your own instruments. Free.

Sunday, Dec. 22, 4 p.m.: Return of “Carols and Cookies” sing-along program at Jamesport Meeting House. Caroling classics from holidays past and present. Cookies and mulled cider follow the sing-along. Suggested $20 donation for adults. Information: jamesportmeetinghouse.org.

The natural world

Saturday, Dec. 21, 7:30 p.m.: Experience Winter Wonders of the Night Sky at the Custer Institute and Observatory, 1115 Main Bayview Road, Southold. Presentations by speaker Randall DiGuiseppe and classical guitarist Robert Secrist. Warm beverages served; bring a blanket or chair for outdoor portion of presentation. Tickets: $10, adults; $5, observatory members; free, children under 16.

Theater

Thursday, Dec. 26, 3 p.m.: NYC Ballet screening of Tchaikovsky’s ‘The Nutcracker’ ballet, choreographed by director George Balanchine of the New York City Ballet, at Peconic Landing Auditorium, Greenport. Free. Registration: peconiclanding.org.

Ongoing events

Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.: Orient Congregational Church Thrift Shop, 23045 Main Road, Orient. Clothes, jewelry, furnishings and more. Donations accepted. Information: 631-323-2665.

Friday mornings 10 a.m.-noon: The Riverhead/Jamesport Homemakers meet at the George Young Community Center, 446 South Jamesport Ave., Jamesport. Knit, crochet and sew for charity. New members welcome. Information: 631-765-1768.

Through April: Free house tours of Tuthill House Museum offered by Mattituck-Laurel Historical Society, 18200 Main Road, Mattituck. Private walking tours about local history: $20, nonmembers; $15, members; free under 12. Schedule a tour: 631-745-2752.

Tuesdays, noon-3:30 p.m.: Bingo at Southold American Legion, 51655 Main Road. 631-765-2276.

Saturdays, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.: Docent-led tours at Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead. Tickets: $15, adults; $10, seniors and children. 631-298-5292, hallockville.org.

Saturdays, 8 p.m.-midnight: Stargazing at Custer Observatory, 1115 Main Bayview Road, Southold, weather permitting. Suggested donation: adults, $5; under 12, $3. 631-765-2626, custerobservatory.org.

Saturdays and Sundays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.: Blacksmithing demonstrations with Tom Barry at Village Blacksmith Shop, 101 Front St., Greenport. 631-477-2100, eastendseaport.org.

Exhibitions

Through Jan. 25, 2025: The Sinking of the Steamboat Lexington on Long Island Sound, curated by Bill Bleyer at Suffolk County Historical Society, 300 West Main St., Riverhead. Includes lithographs of the flaming vessel and original related documents including interviews with four survivors, ensuing legal investigations, and articles reporting on the disaster at the time. Information: 631-727-2881.

Through December: Beaches and Barns and Grapes, Oh My! featuring the work of Patricia Feiler and Lee Harned at Borghese Vineyard and Winery, 17150 Middle Road (Rte. 48), Cutchogue.

Through December: Textures in Watercolor, artwork by Pat Russo at Mattituck-Laurel Library Art Gallery, 13900 Main Road, Mattituck.

Dec. 6-Jan.26, 2025: At the Station, an exhibition by David Benthal celebrating the Greenport Fire Department, at Floyd Memorial Library, Greenport. Information: floydmemoriallibrary.org.

Wednesdays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.: ‘Striking a Chord: Suffolk County’s Early Music Identity’ at Suffolk County Historical Society Museum, 300 West Main St., Riverhead. Examples of early instruments, early composers, immigration influence and recording technology advancements. 631-727-2881, suffolkcountyhistoricalsociety.org.

At the libraries

Our local libraries host a variety of events for all ages. For calendars and more information:

Riverhead Free Library, 631-727-3228, riverheadlibrary.org.

Mattituck-Laurel Library, 631-298-4134, mattitucklaurellibrary.org.

Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library, 631-734-6360, cutchoguelibrary.org.

Southold Free Library, 631-765-2077, southoldlibrary.org.

Floyd Memorial Library, Greenport, 631-477-0660, floydmemoriallibrary.org.

