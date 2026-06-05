Families pull up at event exclusive to the North Fork

Dylan and Steven Kienzler drove out to Riverhead with their parents from Smithtown for the truck pull at Long Island Antique Power Association. (Credit: courtesy Tina Kienzler)

Traffic heading west on Sound Ave. May 16 was backed up — not pumpkin season backed up — but noticeable enough as pickup after pickup waited to turn into the Long Island Antique Power Association for an event found nowhere else on Long Island.

It was opening night of LIAPA’s 2026 truck pull season, where members chain their trucks, tractors and other vehicles to a metal sled holding increasing amounts of concrete blocks, and pull them across the track. The winner is the last truck to complete a “full pull,” which that Saturday night eclipsed 20,000 pounds.

LIAPA officials said it was their most successful truck pull to date.

“As far as attendance-wise, it was the busiest we’ve ever been,” said LIAPA president Dan Young. “I was in the food shed all night and it was nonstop. We sold out of almost every single thing we had for people to eat,” he added, lamenting that he didn’t have a hot dog for LIAPA regular Hot Dog Don who travels out from Bellmore.

LIAPA treasurer — and mother to the president — Susan Young estimated about 500 attendees and 27 pullers on opening night.

She attributed the night’s success to a notice in Newsday and social media. LIAPA officials circulate event announcements on their Facebook group and Instagram feeds. They don’t know who put the truck pull notice into the local daily. However, they said they are grateful for the additional exposure it brought.

The Kienzlers drove out from Smithtown for their first truck pull and found the reasonably priced evening to be worth a return trip. (Credit: courtesy Tina Kienzler)

Smithtown residents Tina and Eric Kienzler saw the truck pull flyer posted to social media. They thought it a good idea for family fun on a Saturday night.

“Me and my husband saw separate posts about it and kind of brought it to each other’s attention,” Ms. Kienzler said. “We just came across this and were like ‘this is awesome and so different.’”

Mr. Kienzler used to participate in truck shows and jamborees in Pennsylvania, entering his own vehicles. An unfortunate accident left him wheel-chair bound. As a double amputee, they said now they look out for events and activities local to Long Island.

The couple loaded their two sons Steven, 12, and Dylan 9, and trekked the 40 miles east to Riverhead. With admission free for children younger than 12 — and for all veterans, they spent $30 on admission at $10 each.

“There were so many cool trucks and tractors,” Ms. Kienzler said. “The whole thing was so cool, how they did everything and added more weight, and the whole atmosphere,” she added, confirming that the family intends to head back out again.

LIAPA’s next truck pull of the season is Saturday, June 6. Gates will open at 6 p.m. Mr. Young said that part of the excitement is that each event is unique.

“I always say that I expect the unexpected. You never know who or what will show up. The different vehicles; the different people that come down.”

The phrase “truck pull” might be a bit of a misnomer.

“It’s not just trucks that come out. We have some members that bring their tractors and Jeeps, military vehicles, a couple of bulldozers — when time permits, we have our Peerless steam engine pulling,” he added.