Blotter: Teen driver didn’t see traffic circle

A 17-year-old driver from Beechhurst, N.Y., was charged under New York’s Zero Tolerance alcohol law after a crash on North Road about 1:45 a.m. May 30, according to police. Officers said the eastbound vehicle, carrying five passengers, all from out of town, struck a traffic circle, which the driver said he did not see. The vehicle then hit a street sign, shrubbery inside the traffic circle and a utility pole guide wire before coming to rest in bushes off the roadway. Passengers reported no injuries and declined medical attention.

Police responded May 28 after a delivery driver was severely bitten by a 140-pound dog at McCann RV Park in Greenport. Police said the driver had opened a gate while making a delivery when the dog ran out and bit him, causing injuries to both arms and forearms. The owner said the dog was leashed, but she lost her grip as the driver approached her with the package. The driver was treated by Greenport Fire Department rescue personnel and taken to Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital. The Southold Town animal shelter advised that the dog be placed on a 10-day bite hold at the owner’s local shelter. She was issued a summons and asked to leave the RV park with the dog.

Police were called to The Shoals Inn and Suites in Southold May 30 about 3 p.m. over a reservations dispute. A Westbury man who did not show up for a reservation the night of May 29 called the next day wishing to use the second night of his booking, and became “highly agitated” when told by the manager that the room had been given to another customer. He was advised to call Expedia for a refund, but he insisted he was going to show up for the second night. After police spoke to the customer by phone, advising him not to come, he agreed to find another place to stay. At about 6:30 p.m. on May 30, however, a Shoals employee summoned police again to report the same customer had arrived at the hotel earlier to continue disputing the reservation snafu and was refusing to leave the premises. He had left by the time police arrived, but officers issued a notice of trespass for the customer, with whom officers were unable to make contact.

A Southold man was arrested May 27 after police responded to a dispute on Main Road in Southold. Police said a town code enforcement officer reported having a cellphone knocked from his hand during an argument with Scott Kruk, 54, of Southold, while attempting to issue a stop work order to Mr. Kruk for construction being done without a permit. Mr. Kruk was arrested on a charge of alleged criminal harassment, taken to police headquarters and held for arraignment.

Police are investigating a forgery reported by a customer of Dime Bank in Mattituck, who was informed by a branch officer that at least nine checks had been stolen from him and forged in payment to several people. The customer said no one other than himself was authorized to write checks on the account and he did not recognize the names on the checks. Detectives were notified.

Police aboard the 701 World Cat responded May 30 to Westview Drive in Mattituck after a resident reported that his dock had broken away from its pilings and was potentially becoming a hazard to navigation. With the help of officers and the harbormaster, the dock was resecured to its original location

Police responded May 25 to Mattituck Plaza after a caller reported that two juveniles had climbed onto the roof of the complex via gas pipelines. The youths had left by the time police arrived.

A Greenport West resident called police May 30 to report hearing screams from a nearby field. Responding officers checked the area but could not find the source. The resident later called back and said she believed the sounds might have come from a baby goat.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.