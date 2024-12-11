Daily Update: Greenport firefighter finally honored at state memorial
Here are the headlines for Wednesday, December 11.
SUFFOLK TIMES
Greenport firefighter finally honored at state memorial
Cutchogue East Elementary students raise funds for Florida hurricane victims
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
More downtown Riverhead surveillance cameras planned
Photos: 2024 Riverhead tree lighting
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Volleyball players honored by SCVCA
NORTHFORKER
Holly, Jolly and Hazard-free: Tips to keeping your tree firesafe this holiday season
SOUTHFORKER
Long Island Wine Club: 2022 Borghese Vineyard Sauvignon Blanc
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.