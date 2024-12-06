Daily Update: Local Girl Scout makes a difference at animal shelter

Mattituck Girl Scout Callie McLean recently completed the contraction of five dog houses for Southold Animal Shelter as part of her Gold Award Project. (Nicole Wagner photo)

Here are the headlines for Friday, December 6.

SUFFOLK TIMES

Local Girl Scout makes a difference at animal shelter

Orient fire department makes late season marine rescue

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Aquebogue attorney files notice of claim for potential $10M lawsuit against Riverhead Town

Zoning exemption approved for communications tower

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Deer strikes spike as days get shorter: Suffolk County ranked 3rd in state for collisions

NORTHFORKER

The Season of Giving: Donate to these North Fork charities this holiday

SOUTHFORKER

Steller Sips: Long Island distilleries collaborate on award-winning gin with East End ingredients

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.