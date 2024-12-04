Daily Update: Southold recreation programs help beat the winter doldrums

From movement classes to mindful journaling — and even beekeeping — the Southold Recreation Department slate of winter programs has something for everyone. (Credit: Courtesy photo)

Here are the headlines for Wednesday, December 4.

SUFFOLK TIMES

Southold recreation programs help beat the winter doldrums

Greenport basketball squads lay it down on the court

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Riverhead lax alum Goodale training with Team USA

New Beginnings to open on Little Flower campus in Wading River

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Celebrating a Shelter Island artist

NORTHFORKER

Worth the Stop: Fulfill your seven (or eight, or nine) fish feast at these local fish markets

SOUTHFORKER

In Comes the IMAX: Southampton Playhouse set to open in old movie theater location early next year

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.