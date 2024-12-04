Southold recreation programs help beat the winter doldrums 

From movement classes to mindful journaling — and even beekeeping — the Southold Recreation Department slate of winter programs has something for everyone. (Credit: Courtesy photo)

The days are shorter, the nights are darker and there’s finally a chill in the air. The Southold Town Recreation Department offers a variety of affordable winter programs to stave off cabin fever.

Chair volleyball (Credit: Courtesy photo)

Table tennis (Credit: courtesy photo)

Hosted by certified Zumbini instructor Joanne Vitiello, this new six-week recreation program supports early childhood language, literacy and motor skills through musical play. It’s a dynamic way for adults to connect, dance and have fun with their children — from newborns to 4-year-olds. The total cost of the program, which runs January through March, is $30 per child and $15 per family to cover materials and music.

Line Dancing for All Levels

Line dancing has ignited Long Island with its fast-paced movement and easy socialization. Now it’s come to Southold, led by DJ Lady T. This five-week beginner and intermediate program starts in January and costs $100. These sessions guarantee a weekly workout, so make sure to wear comfy shoes and bring a water bottle.

Home Remedies from Your Kitchen

This single-day workshop, led by Rachel Thomas, teaches some simple, safe and inexpensive tools and tricks for staying healthy during the impending cold and flu season. Best of all, it features home remedies that incorporate both common kitchen ingredients and herbs and spices easily found at the supermarket. The cost is $15 per person.

Billiards (Credit: courtesy photo)

Write Flow — Movement, Mindfulness & Intention

Nurture both body and mind with this new ruminative series. Each session begins with Qigong, a kind of moving meditation that tethers the body to the present. That is followed by around 20 minutes of guided journaling to explore thoughts, emotions, intentions and goals. All levels are welcome, and the total cost for six sessions, which begin January 25, and all materials is $40.

Beekeeping for Beginners

Apiaries are in on the North Fork, and with this new comprehensive beginner course taught by Chris Kelly, you’ll learn the ins and outs of beekeeping. Six informative classes and two hands-on workshops in the winter and spring will leave you with practical experience and newly built confidence in hive management. The total expense is $180 — only 12 seats are available.

Adult Basketball – Open Gym

While not necessarily new, the rec center’s adult basketball program has renewed its partnership with Southold Union Free School District to bring back a winter classic. This open-gym program for men and women ages 18 and older guarantees participants will keep warm and have fun during the coming cold and dreary months. Sessions run Monday evenings from mid-January through March, and registering for all nine sessions costs just $55.

In addition to these paid courses, the Southold Recreation Department also hosts a number of free drop-in programs for adults. From Mah Jongg to billiards to chair volleyball, getting connected with the community without a monetary commitment has never been so easy. Those interested can get more information and sign up at here.